Lawrence University Baseball Golf Outing

registration for a foursome to play
register to play and be added to a foursome
Doubles Club level sponsorship:
name and logo sign posted at one course hole
$250-$499
(donating more than $250? add the additional donation at the bottom)
Triples Club level sponsorship:
name and logo sign posted at two course holes
$500-$999
(donating more than $500? add the additional donation at the bottom)
Welcome banner to event with name and logo plus event gear for donor
$1000+
(donating more than $1000? add the additional donation at the bottom)
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 ball for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
Purchase numbered golf balls, and at the event all the balls will be rolled out onto the green toward the hole. The three closest balls will win a cash prize! You have 3 chances to win! Closest ball wins $250, Second closest $125, third closest wins $50.
1 for $10
2 for $20
3 for $25
4 for $35
6 for $50
9 for $75
12 for $100
18 for $150
24 for $200
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!