Downtown Lawrenceburg

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Downtown Lawrenceburg

About the memberships

Lawrenceburg Farmers Market Vendors

Seasonal Vendor
$80

No expiration

Seasonal Vendor Information – 2026 Market Season

Become a Seasonal Vendor at the Lawrenceburg Farmers Market and secure your space for the full season.

🗓 Season Dates

Every Saturday from May 9 – September 19, 2026
⏰ Setup Begins: 8:00 AM
🛍 Market Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (rain or shine)

💲 Seasonal Fee: $80 (non-refundable)

🌱 Benefits of Seasonal Vendor Status

  • Consistent space for the full season
  • Priority within the market layout
  • Opportunity to build a loyal, returning customer base

📍 Placement + Spot Selection

  • Returning seasonal vendors:
    Must indicate “returning vendor” at sign-up
    → You will be contacted directly regarding space selection
  • New seasonal vendors:
    → Booth spaces will be assigned to ensure a balanced and well-spaced market

⏰ Arrival + Attendance Policy

  • Vendors must arrive by 8:15 AM
  • If you will be late or absent, you must notify the Market Manager before 8:15 AM

👉 If no notice is given:
Your space may be released to weekly vendors for that day to maintain a full market layout.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • The market operates rain or shine
  • Seasonal fees are non-refundable
  • No refunds will be issued for no-shows or mid-season withdrawal
  • All vendors must be approved prior to participation

💛 Our Goal

To create a full, balanced, and consistent market experience each week that supports both vendors and the community.

Weekly Vendor
Free

No expiration

Weekly Vendor Information – 2026 Market Season

Join the Lawrenceburg Farmers Market as a Weekly Vendor with the flexibility to participate when it works for you.

🗓 Season Dates

Every Saturday from May 9 – September 19, 2026
🛍 Market Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (rain or shine)
⏰ Arrival Time: 8:15 AM

💲 Weekly Fee

$5 per week — MUST be paid in person

👉 Payment is collected on-site each week you attend
👉 You are still required to complete the vendor sign-up form in advance

📍 Placement

  • Weekly vendors are placed based on availability
  • No spots are assigned before 8:15 AM
  • Placement begins after seasonal vendor check-in to ensure a full and balanced market layout

⏰ Arrival Expectations

  • Weekly vendors should arrive at 8:15 AM
  • Early arrival does not guarantee placement
  • Spots are filled after 8:15 based on availability and vendor mix

⚠️ Important Notes

  • The market operates rain or shine
  • All vendors must be approved prior to participation
  • No resale or flea market items permitted
  • Booth spaces are limited and not guaranteed each week

💛 Our Goal

To create a consistent, high-quality market while still offering flexible opportunities for vendors to participate.

Second Saturday Vendor
Free

No expiration

Second Saturday Vendor Information – 2026 Market Season

Join us for Second Saturday Market Days—a once-a-month, expanded market experience featuring craft vendors, food trucks, and unique offerings alongside our core farmers market.

🗓 Second Saturday Dates

Occurs the 2nd Saturday of each month
May – September 2026

🛍 Market Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (rain or shine)
⏰ Arrival Time: 8:15 AM

✨ What Makes Second Saturday Different

  • Expanded vendor mix
  • Open to craft vendors, food trucks, and specialty items
  • Designed to create a higher-energy, high-traffic market day
  • Happens once per month only

👉 This is the only time craft and food truck vendors will be permitted.

💲 Vendor Fee

$5 per event — MUST be paid in person

👉 Payment is collected on-site
👉 You are still required to complete the vendor sign-up form in advance

📍 Placement

  • Vendors are placed based on availability and market layout
  • No spaces will be assigned before 8:15 AM
  • Placement begins after seasonal vendor check-in

⏰ Arrival Expectations

  • Vendors should arrive at 8:15 AM
  • Early arrival does not guarantee placement
  • Spots are filled after 8:15 to maintain a balanced and full market

⚠️ Important Notes

  • The market operates rain or shine
  • All vendors must be approved prior to participation
  • No resale or flea market items permitted
  • Food vendors must follow all local and state regulations
  • Booth space is limited and not guaranteed each month

💛 Our Goal

To create a vibrant, once-a-month market experience that brings in new energy, new vendors, and new customers—while still supporting the heart of our local market.

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