Lawrenceburg Farmers Market Vendors

Seasonal Vendor Information – 2026 Market Season

Become a Seasonal Vendor at the Lawrenceburg Farmers Market and secure your space for the full season.

🗓 Season Dates

Every Saturday from May 9 – September 19, 2026

⏰ Setup Begins: 8:00 AM

🛍 Market Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (rain or shine)

💲 Seasonal Fee: $80 (non-refundable)

🌱 Benefits of Seasonal Vendor Status

Consistent space for the full season

Priority within the market layout

Opportunity to build a loyal, returning customer base

📍 Placement + Spot Selection

Returning seasonal vendors:

Must indicate “returning vendor” at sign-up

→ You will be contacted directly regarding space selection

New seasonal vendors:

→ Booth spaces will be assigned to ensure a balanced and well-spaced market

⏰ Arrival + Attendance Policy

Vendors must arrive by 8:15 AM

If you will be late or absent, you must notify the Market Manager before 8:15 AM

👉 If no notice is given:

Your space may be released to weekly vendors for that day to maintain a full market layout.

⚠️ Important Notes

The market operates rain or shine

Seasonal fees are non-refundable

No refunds will be issued for no-shows or mid-season withdrawal

All vendors must be approved prior to participation

💛 Our Goal

To create a full, balanced, and consistent market experience each week that supports both vendors and the community.