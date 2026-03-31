Lawrenceburg Farmers Market Vendors

About the memberships
No expiration
Become a Seasonal Vendor at the Lawrenceburg Farmers Market and secure your space for the full season.
Every Saturday from May 9 – September 19, 2026
⏰ Setup Begins: 8:00 AM
🛍 Market Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (rain or shine)
💲 Seasonal Fee: $80 (non-refundable)
👉 If no notice is given:
Your space may be released to weekly vendors for that day to maintain a full market layout.
To create a full, balanced, and consistent market experience each week that supports both vendors and the community.
No expiration
Join the Lawrenceburg Farmers Market as a Weekly Vendor with the flexibility to participate when it works for you.
Every Saturday from May 9 – September 19, 2026
🛍 Market Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (rain or shine)
⏰ Arrival Time: 8:15 AM
$5 per week — MUST be paid in person
👉 Payment is collected on-site each week you attend
👉 You are still required to complete the vendor sign-up form in advance
To create a consistent, high-quality market while still offering flexible opportunities for vendors to participate.
No expiration
Join us for Second Saturday Market Days—a once-a-month, expanded market experience featuring craft vendors, food trucks, and unique offerings alongside our core farmers market.
Occurs the 2nd Saturday of each month
May – September 2026
🛍 Market Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM (rain or shine)
⏰ Arrival Time: 8:15 AM
👉 This is the only time craft and food truck vendors will be permitted.
$5 per event — MUST be paid in person
👉 Payment is collected on-site
👉 You are still required to complete the vendor sign-up form in advance
To create a vibrant, once-a-month market experience that brings in new energy, new vendors, and new customers—while still supporting the heart of our local market.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!