Lawson Baseball 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

Registration for a team of four. Includes green and cart fees, lunch, range balls and goody bag.
If you would prefer to pay by check, please email [email protected].
Includes green and cart fees, lunch, range balls and goody bag.
Must have four committed team members to use this option.
Maximum of one per single golfer, four per team. Mulligans will also be sold during check in at the event.
Experience golf with a baseball twist!
A player may, from the green on a designated par 5 hole, pick up the golf ball, throw it in the air, and hit it out of the air with the provided baseball bat. Then switch back to your golf clubs and play the hole as usual.
Includes sign at hole, bring table to set up at hole, card or logo'd item in goody bag.
Benefits include: Team of four golfers, recognition on marketing materials and promotions as title sponsor, fence banner with company logo or ad during spring baseball season, opportunity to throw first pitch during home game of your choosing and logo'd item in goodie bag.
