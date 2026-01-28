Lay Apostolate Leadership Luncheon (feat. Archbishop Broglio)

A completely optional opportunity at the luncheon:

To honor the presence of Archbishop Broglio and foster collaboration among our various communities, we invite each apostolate leader to share a brief 2–3 minute "Snapshot" of their apostolate’s work. Please come prepared to highlight:

The Mission (The "Why"): In one sentence, what specific spiritual or communal gap does your organization fill for the military flock?

The Fruits (The "What"): What is one recent accomplishment or "win" where you saw lives changed or the Catholic culture strengthened within the ranks?

The Vision (The "Next"): What is one primary objective you are currently working toward to better serve Mother Church and Country?

Our goal is to present a unified front of active, vibrant lay leadership, demonstrating to our Shepherd the diverse and powerful ways the Spirit is moving among military Catholics today.