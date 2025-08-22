Layer 8 Conference

Hosted by

Layer 8 Conference

About this event

Layer 8 Conference

775 Commonwealth Ave

Boston, MA 02215, USA

Entire Conference
$125

Good for both June 5 and June 6. Includes lunch.

Single Day
$75

Valid for either June 5 or June 6, but not both. If you want to attend both days, purchase the "Entire Conference" ticket.

Student
$25

Good for both days. Must use a university email address or the ticket will be canceled and refunded.

Video Recordings
$25

Access to the video recordings of the presentations that speakers allowed to be recorded.

Parking
$16

Ticket is for single day, not both days.

Parking in Boston University's private lot only about a block from the conference location. You can pay the meters every few hours and risk a ticket, find your own garage or just pay for the parking here.


Boston Security Meetup Sponsor
$950
Add a donation for Layer 8 Conference

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!