Layer 8 Sponsorship Opps

Nourish: Lunch Buffet Sponsor - Friday, June 5th
$5,000
  • Friday, June 5th, highlighted
  • Featured during lunch buffet
  • Featured on all signage, marketing materials, and callouts to attendees
  • “Booth Sponsor” designation
Nourish: Lunch Buffet Sponsor - Saturday, June 6th
$5,000
  • Saturday, June 6th, highlighted
  • Featured during lunch buffet
  • Featured on all signage, marketing materials, and callouts to attendees
  • “Booth Sponsor” designation
Hydrate: Bottle Sponsor
$2,000
  • Logo on reusable bottle
  • Noted on all on-site signage
  • “Booth Sponsor” designation
