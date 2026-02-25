Hosted by

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra

About this event

LAYO Silent Auction Spring 2026

Magic Castle - 4 tickes item
Magic Castle - 4 tickes
$400

Starting bid

4 tickets to The Magic Castle, an exclusive performance venue, restaurant, and clubhouse for the Academy of Magical Arts for magicians and magic enthusiasts in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, United States.

South Coast Botanic Garden - 4 passes item
South Coast Botanic Garden - 4 passes
$50

Starting bid

4 passes to the South Coast Botanic Garden, an 87-acre public botanic garden in Palos Verdes containing over 200,000 plants and 2,000 species of plants from around the world. 

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - 2 tickets item
Segerstrom Center for the Arts - 2 tickets
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets for performances at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the  premier non-profit performing arts complex in Costa Mesa, California, serving as Orange County's premier cultural hub. 

Aquarium of the Pacific - 2 tickets item
Aquarium of the Pacific - 2 tickets
$90

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, one of the largest aquariums in the United States, housing over 11,000 animals across more than 500 species. 

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