LAYO Silent Auction Spring 2026

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Starting bid
4 tickets to The Magic Castle, an exclusive performance venue, restaurant, and clubhouse for the Academy of Magical Arts for magicians and magic enthusiasts in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, United States.
Starting bid
4 passes to the South Coast Botanic Garden, an 87-acre public botanic garden in Palos Verdes containing over 200,000 plants and 2,000 species of plants from around the world.
Starting bid
2 tickets for performances at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the premier non-profit performing arts complex in Costa Mesa, California, serving as Orange County's premier cultural hub.
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, one of the largest aquariums in the United States, housing over 11,000 animals across more than 500 species.
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