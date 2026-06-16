Layover for the Legacy (Dave & Busters)

About this event
Perfect for casual gamers and supporters alike! The $10 Dave & Buster’s Game Card is a great way to contribute to Alumni Week 2026 while enjoying your favorite arcade games. Whether you’re attending the event or purchasing in support of the cause, every card sold helps fund HHAA programs, scholarships, and future alumni initiatives.
🎮 Great for light gameplay
💚 Supports Alumni Week 2026 and HHAA initiatives
🎟 Available for pickup from an HHAA representative at Dave & Buster’s beginning at 3:00 PM on July 13, 2026
Take your game day experience to the next level with a $20 Dave & Buster’s Game Card. Enjoy more gameplay while making an even greater contribution to the Huffman High Alumni Association. Every purchase helps strengthen alumni programs and supports the success of Alumni Week 2026.
🎮 More game play and more chances to win
💚 Increased support for Alumni Week 2026 and HHAA initiatives
🏆 Helps your class compete in the Game Card Challenge
🎟 Available for pickup from an HHAA representative at Dave & Buster’s beginning at 3:00 PM on July 13, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!