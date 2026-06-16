Layover for the Legacy (Dave & Busters)

Perfect for casual gamers and supporters alike! The $10 Dave & Buster’s Game Card is a great way to contribute to Alumni Week 2026 while enjoying your favorite arcade games. Whether you’re attending the event or purchasing in support of the cause, every card sold helps fund HHAA programs, scholarships, and future alumni initiatives.





🎮 Great for light gameplay

💚 Supports Alumni Week 2026 and HHAA initiatives

🎟 Available for pickup from an HHAA representative at Dave & Buster’s beginning at 3:00 PM on July 13, 2026