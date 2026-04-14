Lake Bluff PTO Spring Social Silent Auction

Only available to new Camp Kamaji families.





Family Camp includes 3 nights of camp in Minnesota for parents and children.





Come to Family Camp to create those core memories, relax, meet new people, tuck your phone away for a while and relish in the sounds and smells of the Northwoods.





There is a wide range of things to do! In addition to typical camp activities such as waterskiing, tubing, windsurfing, archery, paddleboarding, sailing, climbing and tennis (just to name a few!), you can also read in an Adirondack chair by the waterfront, take a nap in our Hammock Village, play ping pong and card games in the Lodge, or visit with friends on one of our many outdoor decks.