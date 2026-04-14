Lake Bluff PTO Spring Social Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
4 Front Row Tickets to 2026 8th Grade Graduation and 1 Prime Parking Spot (for current 8th grade families)
Starting bid
4 Front Row Tickets to 2027 8th Grade Graduation and 1 Prime Parking Spot (This is for current 7th grade families. The PTO only holds this auction every other year, so this is your chance to bid for 2027 Graduation.)
Starting bid
Here's your child's chance to pull the fire alarm, start the stop watch, and help Mr. Blackmer sweep the building to make sure that everyone followed procedures.
If your child would prefer, they can choose to be Principal for a Day at LBMS!
Starting bid
Let your child be principal for a day and see what it is like to be Mrs. Bae and Mrs. TK.
Starting bid
Golf for 3 at Knollwood. Includes a round of golf and caddies (hosted by Adrian Peace)
Starting bid
Zoom In Office Teeth Whitening and Bogg bag filled with OralB IO tooth brush, beach toys, Starbucks cup, candy and regular toothbrushes.
Donated by Lake Forest Dental Associates
Starting bid
Lunch for 4 at the Deerpath Inn's new restaurant, The Brasserie, and a $200 Lillie Alexander Gift Certificate.
Starting bid
Pasquesi Gift Card ($50) and Blue Hydrangea Gift Basket (serving tray, picture frame, long dish, candles, small dish, spoon rest, mug, bookmark, and cloth)
Starting bid
Only available to new Camp Kamaji families.
Family Camp includes 3 nights of camp in Minnesota for parents and children.
Come to Family Camp to create those core memories, relax, meet new people, tuck your phone away for a while and relish in the sounds and smells of the Northwoods.
There is a wide range of things to do! In addition to typical camp activities such as waterskiing, tubing, windsurfing, archery, paddleboarding, sailing, climbing and tennis (just to name a few!), you can also read in an Adirondack chair by the waterfront, take a nap in our Hammock Village, play ping pong and card games in the Lodge, or visit with friends on one of our many outdoor decks.
Starting bid
Tuition for One Camper for a new camp family. This has a value of $8250.
Camp Kamaji is a sleepaway summer camp for girls ages 7 though 15 years old located in Northern Minnesota. The directors are Lake Bluff residents and PTO volunteers!
Camp Kamaji offers many activities like waterskiing, horseback riding, paddleboarding, archery, dance, windsurfing, sailing and more.
(This must be purchased by a different family than the other 4 week tuition auction item.)
Starting bid
Tuition for One Camper for a new camp family. This has a value of $8250.
Camp Kamaji is a sleepaway summer camp for girls ages 7 though 15 years old located in Northern Minnesota. The directors are Lake Bluff residents and PTO volunteers!
Camp Kamaji offers many activities like waterskiing, horseback riding, paddleboarding, archery, dance, windsurfing, sailing and more.
(This must be purchased by a different family than the other 4 week tuition auction item.)
Starting bid
One pair of sunglasses of your choice, prescription or non-prescription (single vision only) - Worth up to $1000
Starting bid
From Lake Forest Aesthetics - Complimentary Botox/Dysport session of up to 50 units (up to a value of $650)
Starting bid
One week of NVA Summer Camp
*Can be used for ANY CLOSED WEEK!!
Camp is held daily at Lake Forest College from 9am-1pm and includes lunch.
Starting bid
5 Class Pack, Toned Sweatshirt and Hat
Starting bid
Complimentary Skin Care Consultation and
$300 Gift Certificate toward ClearSilk, ClearV, BBL, MOXI, CoolPeel, HydraFacial MD, Diamond Glow, RF Microneedling with Vivace, Dermaplaning, Dermafacials, and more.
Starting bid
UNLOCK SCOUTS SPIRIT - Your child can join the Sept. 10 Varsity Football Game Sideline Spirit Squads for this exclusive pre-game spirit tunnel with LFHS Varsity Dance & Cheer teams!
Experience includes on-field access and VIP Halftime Performance front row, on-field seats for you and a friend.
9/10/26 LFHS Home Football Game
Starting bid
Here is your child's chance to be a ball boy or ball girl at a Varsity Event at LFHS.
You chose the sport!
Starting bid
Your choice of any 5 Day Camp - Half or Full Day - at LoMastro Academy of Performing Arts in Lake Forest. Value up to $577.
See Lomastro.com/summer for all options.
Not in combination with other promotions. Expires August 15, 2026.
Starting bid
1 Hour of Design Consultation from Cat Hardt, CEO and Founder of Stage.Interiors.
Valued at $250.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!