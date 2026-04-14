Lake Bluff Parent Teacher Organization
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Lake Bluff Parent Teacher Organization

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Lake Bluff PTO Spring Social Silent Auction

Front Row Tickets to 2026 8th Grade Graduation item
Front Row Tickets to 2026 8th Grade Graduation
$50

Starting bid

4 Front Row Tickets to 2026 8th Grade Graduation and 1 Prime Parking Spot (for current 8th grade families)

Front Row Tickets to 2027 8th Grade Graduation item
Front Row Tickets to 2027 8th Grade Graduation
$50

Starting bid

4 Front Row Tickets to 2027 8th Grade Graduation and 1 Prime Parking Spot (This is for current 7th grade families. The PTO only holds this auction every other year, so this is your chance to bid for 2027 Graduation.)

LBMS Fire Drill Marshall or Principal for a Day item
LBMS Fire Drill Marshall or Principal for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Here's your child's chance to pull the fire alarm, start the stop watch, and help Mr. Blackmer sweep the building to make sure that everyone followed procedures.


If your child would prefer, they can choose to be Principal for a Day at LBMS!

LBES Principal for a Day item
LBES Principal for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Let your child be principal for a day and see what it is like to be Mrs. Bae and Mrs. TK.

Golf for 3 at Knollwood Club item
Golf for 3 at Knollwood Club
$150

Starting bid

Golf for 3 at Knollwood. Includes a round of golf and caddies (hosted by Adrian Peace)

Zoom In Office Teeth Whitening and Bogg Bag of Goodies item
Zoom In Office Teeth Whitening and Bogg Bag of Goodies
$75

Starting bid

Zoom In Office Teeth Whitening and Bogg bag filled with OralB IO tooth brush, beach toys, Starbucks cup, candy and regular toothbrushes.


Donated by Lake Forest Dental Associates

Lake Forest Lunch and Shopping item
Lake Forest Lunch and Shopping item
Lake Forest Lunch and Shopping
$200

Starting bid

Lunch for 4 at the Deerpath Inn's new restaurant, The Brasserie, and a $200 Lillie Alexander Gift Certificate.

Pasquesi Gift Basket item
Pasquesi Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Pasquesi Gift Card ($50) and Blue Hydrangea Gift Basket (serving tray, picture frame, long dish, candles, small dish, spoon rest, mug, bookmark, and cloth)

Camp Kamaji - Family Camp item
Camp Kamaji - Family Camp item
Camp Kamaji - Family Camp
$500

Starting bid

Only available to new Camp Kamaji families.


Family Camp includes 3 nights of camp in Minnesota for parents and children.


Come to Family Camp to create those core memories, relax, meet new people, tuck your phone away for a while and relish in the sounds and smells of the Northwoods.


There is a wide range of things to do! In addition to typical camp activities such as waterskiing, tubing, windsurfing, archery, paddleboarding, sailing, climbing and tennis (just to name a few!), you can also read in an Adirondack chair by the waterfront, take a nap in our Hammock Village, play ping pong and card games in the Lodge, or visit with friends on one of our many outdoor decks.

Camp Kamaji - 4 Week Camp Tuition #1 item
Camp Kamaji - 4 Week Camp Tuition #1 item
Camp Kamaji - 4 Week Camp Tuition #1 item
Camp Kamaji - 4 Week Camp Tuition #1
$3,500

Starting bid

Tuition for One Camper for a new camp family. This has a value of $8250.


Camp Kamaji is a sleepaway summer camp for girls ages 7 though 15 years old located in Northern Minnesota. The directors are Lake Bluff residents and PTO volunteers!


Camp Kamaji offers many activities like waterskiing, horseback riding, paddleboarding, archery, dance, windsurfing, sailing and more.


(This must be purchased by a different family than the other 4 week tuition auction item.)

Camp Kamaji - 4 Week Camp Tuition #2 item
Camp Kamaji - 4 Week Camp Tuition #2 item
Camp Kamaji - 4 Week Camp Tuition #2 item
Camp Kamaji - 4 Week Camp Tuition #2
$3,500

Starting bid

Tuition for One Camper for a new camp family. This has a value of $8250.


Camp Kamaji is a sleepaway summer camp for girls ages 7 though 15 years old located in Northern Minnesota. The directors are Lake Bluff residents and PTO volunteers!


Camp Kamaji offers many activities like waterskiing, horseback riding, paddleboarding, archery, dance, windsurfing, sailing and more.


(This must be purchased by a different family than the other 4 week tuition auction item.)

One Pair of Sunglasses - prescription or regular item
One Pair of Sunglasses - prescription or regular
$50

Starting bid

One pair of sunglasses of your choice, prescription or non-prescription (single vision only) - Worth up to $1000

Botox/Dysport Session from Lake Forest Aesthetics item
Botox/Dysport Session from Lake Forest Aesthetics
$100

Starting bid

From Lake Forest Aesthetics - Complimentary Botox/Dysport session of up to 50 units (up to a value of $650)

One Week of NVA Camp item
One Week of NVA Camp
$200

Starting bid

One week of NVA Summer Camp


*Can be used for ANY CLOSED WEEK!!


Camp is held daily at Lake Forest College from 9am-1pm and includes lunch.

Toned Yoga Package item
Toned Yoga Package
$75

Starting bid

5 Class Pack, Toned Sweatshirt and Hat

ERASE MediSpa Gift Certificate item
ERASE MediSpa Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Complimentary Skin Care Consultation and

$300 Gift Certificate toward ClearSilk, ClearV, BBL, MOXI, CoolPeel, HydraFacial MD, Diamond Glow, RF Microneedling with Vivace, Dermaplaning, Dermafacials, and more.

LFHS Spirit Squad On Field Access - Pair of Tickets item
LFHS Spirit Squad On Field Access - Pair of Tickets item
LFHS Spirit Squad On Field Access - Pair of Tickets item
LFHS Spirit Squad On Field Access - Pair of Tickets
$50

Starting bid

UNLOCK SCOUTS SPIRIT - Your child can join the Sept. 10 Varsity Football Game Sideline Spirit Squads for this exclusive pre-game spirit tunnel with LFHS Varsity Dance & Cheer teams!


Experience includes on-field access and VIP Halftime Performance front row, on-field seats for you and a friend.  


9/10/26 LFHS Home Football Game

Ball Boy/Ball Girl for LFHS Varsity Sporting Event item
Ball Boy/Ball Girl for LFHS Varsity Sporting Event item
Ball Boy/Ball Girl for LFHS Varsity Sporting Event
$50

Starting bid

Here is your child's chance to be a ball boy or ball girl at a Varsity Event at LFHS.


You chose the sport!

One Week Summer Camp at LoMastro Academy of Performing Arts item
One Week Summer Camp at LoMastro Academy of Performing Arts item
One Week Summer Camp at LoMastro Academy of Performing Arts
$75

Starting bid

Your choice of any 5 Day Camp - Half or Full Day - at LoMastro Academy of Performing Arts in Lake Forest. Value up to $577.


See Lomastro.com/summer for all options.


Not in combination with other promotions. Expires August 15, 2026.


1 Hour In-Home Design Consultation by Stage.Interiors #1 item
1 Hour In-Home Design Consultation by Stage.Interiors #1
$50

Starting bid

1 Hour of Design Consultation from Cat Hardt, CEO and Founder of Stage.Interiors.


Valued at $250.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!