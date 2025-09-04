LBA Registration 2025-2026

3rd Grade Girl
$80

Uniform cost will be covered by LBA. Additional information will be sent out after registration about uniform sizing and purchasing.

3rd Grade Boy
$80

4th Grade Girl
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

4th Grade Boy
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

5th Grade Girl
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

5th Grade Boy
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

6th Grade Girl
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

6th Grade Boy
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

7th Grade Girl
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

7th Grade Boy
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

8th Grade Girl
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

8th Grade Boy
$80

Any new players will need to purchase a full uniform in addition to the registration fees. If you need to purchase just new shorts or a jersey, that option will also be available.

