LBB Spring Fling Silent Auction

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Tuscany, Italy
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Accommodations
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.
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Lexington, Kentucky
Set off on a uniquely curated 3-night getaway along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail designed for a group of four. Your stay includes immersive bourbon experiences with guided tours and tastings at Castle & Key Distillery and RD1 Distillery, giving you a deep dive into the craft behind Kentucky’s most celebrated spirit. Experience the race horse capital with either a visit to Keeneland race track or a local horse farm. End the day with dinner and drinks at a private, members-only club, Camel Club. Blending bourbon, dining, and thoroughbred tradition, this experience delivers the very best of the Bluegrass State in one unforgettable escape. Raise Away has a special partnership with each tour and dinner provider, offering an exclusive bourbon trail experience you cannot get anywhere else. Even if you’ve been to Lexington before, you’ve never done it like this!
The Accommodation
Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence in Lexington. The homes have been specially designed to compliment the perfect bourbon experience with high end finishes. All properties are 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom, with a full kitchen, living room, and dining space, making it extremely comfortable for a group of four adults.
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Lionel Messi Signed/Framed Barcelona Display
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Lebron James Signed/Framed 16X20 Display
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Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus Signed Masters Flag
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The Beatles Abbey Road Signed by Ringo & Paul
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Jimmy Buffett Signed/Framed Record
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Taylor Swift Signed Acoustic Guitar
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Taylor Swift Signed Lover Album (Pink)
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2 club level crew tickets on 9/5
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