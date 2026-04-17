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Little Baby Blessings Foundation

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LBB Spring Fling Silent Auction

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Bella Toscana For Two item
Bella Toscana For Two
$1,700

Starting bid

Tuscany, Italy


Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.


The Accommodations


Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.


Includes

  • 4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel
  • A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate
  • 3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)
  • Wine and olive oil tasting experience
  • Daily breakfast
  • Accommodates 2 guests
  • Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Kentucky Bourbon Trail item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail
$2,600

Starting bid

Lexington, Kentucky

Set off on a uniquely curated 3-night getaway along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail designed for a group of four. Your stay includes immersive bourbon experiences with guided tours and tastings at Castle & Key Distillery and RD1 Distillery, giving you a deep dive into the craft behind Kentucky’s most celebrated spirit. Experience the race horse capital with either a visit to Keeneland race track or a local horse farm. End the day with dinner and drinks at a private, members-only club, Camel Club. Blending bourbon, dining, and thoroughbred tradition, this experience delivers the very best of the Bluegrass State in one unforgettable escape. Raise Away has a special partnership with each tour and dinner provider, offering an exclusive bourbon trail experience you cannot get anywhere else. Even if you’ve been to Lexington before, you’ve never done it like this!


The Accommodation


Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence in Lexington. The homes have been specially designed to compliment the perfect bourbon experience with high end finishes. All properties are 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom, with a full kitchen, living room, and dining space, making it extremely comfortable for a group of four adults.


Includes

  • 3-nights in a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom private luxury residence
  • Castle & Key Distillery exclusive tour + tasting
  • RD1 Distillery exclusive tour + tasting
  • Camel Club access + dinner ($240 credit)
  • Race Horse Experience (Keeneland race track or a horse farm depending on availability)
  • Accommodates 4 guests
  • Concierge services by Raise Away


Notes

  • Included tours are a part of a fixed schedule occurring on Tuesdays and Saturdays
  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Guests must be at least 21 years of age to go to distilleries and Camel Club
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
  • Cleaning fee not included; $199 fee will be due at the time of booking
  • Blackout dates include: April, October, Kentucky Derby, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week and New Years Week. 
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
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Starting bid

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Starting bid

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