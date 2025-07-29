LBB Theater Explorers

Hosted by
About this event
Teen Acting Class (Ages 12+), August tuition plus one-time supply fee. Class meets Thursdays 2–4 p.m.
All payments are non-refundable.
*Families with more than one child: Please register one child at full price and choose the discounted option for the second child. The supply fee is per family, not per student.*
Theater Club (Ages 5–11), August tuition plus one-time supply fee. Class meets Fridays 10:15–12:00.
All payments are non-refundable.
*Families with more than one child: Please register one child at full price and choose the discounted option for the second child. The supply fee is per family, not per student.*
Teen Acting Class (Ages 12+), August–Dec tuition + supply fee. $15 discount included.
All payments are non-refundable.
*Families with more than one child: Please register one child at full price and choose the discounted option for the second child. The supply fee is per family, not per student.*
Theater Club (Ages 5–11), August–Dec tuition + supply fee. $15 discount included.
All payments are non-refundable.
*Families with more than one child: Please register one child at full price and choose the discounted option for the second child. The supply fee is per family, not per student.*
Age 5-11 (August only)
Half-price tuition for second child in the same family.
Please select the full-price option for your first child before choosing this discounted rate. This option is for additional children only.
All payments are non-refundable.
Teens 12 & up
(August only)
Half-price tuition for second child in the same family.
Please select the full-price option for your first child before choosing this discounted rate. This option is for additional children only.
All payments are non-refundable.
Teen 12 & up
Half-price tuition for second child in the same family – Full Term (September through December)
Please select the full-term tuition for your first child before choosing this discounted rate. This option is for additional children only.
All payments are non-refundable.
Ages 5-11
Half-price tuition for second child in the same family – Full Term (September through December)
Please select the full-term tuition for your first child before choosing this discounted rate. This option is for additional children only.
All payments are non-refundable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!