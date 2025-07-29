Hosted by

LBB Theater Explorers

Teen Class – August (Includes Supply Fee)
$70

Teen Acting Class (Ages 12+), August tuition plus one-time supply fee. Class meets Thursdays 2–4 p.m.

All payments are non-refundable.

*Families with more than one child: Please register one child at full price and choose the discounted option for the second child. The supply fee is per family, not per student.*

Theater Club – August (Includes Supply Fee)
$70

Theater Club (Ages 5–11), August tuition plus one-time supply fee. Class meets Fridays 10:15–12:00.

Teen Class – Full Term (Includes Supply Fee & Discount)
$190

Teen Acting Class (Ages 12+), August–Dec tuition + supply fee. $15 discount included.

Theater Club – Full Term (Includes Supply Fee & Discount)
$190

Theater Club (Ages 5–11), August–Dec tuition + supply fee. $15 discount included.

Additional children ages 5-11
$22.50

Age 5-11 (August only)

Half-price tuition for second child in the same family.

Please select the full-price option for your first child before choosing this discounted rate. This option is for additional children only.

Additional children (Teens 12 & up)
$22.50

Teens 12 & up

(August only)

Half-price tuition for second child in the same family.

Please select the full-price option for your first child before choosing this discounted rate. This option is for additional children only.

Additional children Full Term Teen 12 &up
$90

Teen 12 & up

Half-price tuition for second child in the same family – Full Term (September through December)

Please select the full-term tuition for your first child before choosing this discounted rate. This option is for additional children only.

Additional children Full Term ages 5-11
$90

Ages 5-11

Half-price tuition for second child in the same family – Full Term (September through December)

Please select the full-term tuition for your first child before choosing this discounted rate. This option is for additional children only.

