LBCA Tier Memberships 2025

Merchant partners will be listed on our website with links to their web pages (if applicable) for visitors to view, business spotlights on our social media page, and an exclusive window cling. LBCA will provide hangers & flowers and for those in the Historic Harbor district, we will provide regular watering.
Community Partnership
$125
Your support includes receiving exclusive discounts at participating locations. You will stay informed of events via our newsletter and be cordially invited to the annual partnership meeting to network and vote on upcoming board members and issues.
Friend of Bridge Street
$50
Want to show the Historic Harbor your support? This non-voting partnership is discounted and offered to students, Historic merchant employees, seniors, and visitors to the area, to show your support for the Historic Ashtabula Harbor. We appreciate YOU!
