Liberty Baptist Church of the Deaf

Hosted by

Liberty Baptist Church of the Deaf

About this event

LBCD 40th Anniversary

1055 Colony Dr

Westerville, OH 43081, USA

Pastors, Evangelists, and Missionaries
$110

Registration Check-in

Please check in on your arrival to confirm and receive your materials.

Date: 9/17/26

Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: 1055 Colony Dr, Westerville, OH 43081

General Visitors
$90

Registration check-in

Please check in on your arrival to confirm and receive your materials.
Date: 9/18/26

Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: 1055 Colony Dr, Westerville, OH 43081

Teens (7-18 years old)
$65

Registration check-in

Please check in on your arrival to confirm and receive your materials

Date: 9/18/26

Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: 1055 Colony Dr, Westerville, OH 43081

under 7 years old
Free

Registration check-in

Date: 8/18/26

Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: 1055 Colony Dr, Westerville, OH 43081

Add a donation for Liberty Baptist Church of the Deaf

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