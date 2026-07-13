LBMGA - Executive Golf Training

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Why go to work on a Friday? Why not use that time to get your golfing on with Little Birdies Mobile Golf Academy. Enjoy the 3hrs of training as a participant at this executive golf event. Join us!
Why go to work on a Friday? Why not use that time to get your golfing on with Little Birdies Mobile Golf Academy. Enjoy the 3hrs of training as a participant at this executive golf event. Join us!
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