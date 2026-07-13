Three golfers stand on a green fairway with trees and a cloudy sky in the background.
LBMGA

Hosted by

LBMGA

About this event

LBMGA - Executive Golf Training

65 Hirsch Rd

Houston, TX 77020, USA

Golf Training Participant (Early Bird)
$25
Available until Sep 7

Why go to work on a Friday? Why not use that time to get your golfing on with Little Birdies Mobile Golf Academy. Enjoy the 3hrs of training as a participant at this executive golf event. Join us!


KPMG Group Admission
$250

Why go to work on a Friday? Why not use that time to get your golfing on with Little Birdies Mobile Golf Academy. Enjoy the 3hrs of training as a participant at this executive golf event. Join us!


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