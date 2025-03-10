LBMS 2025 - ICKL Attendees

Join us for conference sessions and activities on Saturday, July 19th, and Sunday, July 20th, as well as our signature event the Sunday Night Gala (7-10pm) - Dinner, Cash Bar, Awards Ceremony, and Dance Party.
Join us for conference sessions and activities on Saturday, July 19th, and Sunday, July 20th, as well as our signature event the Sunday Night Gala (7-10pm) - Dinner, Cash Bar, Awards Ceremony, and Dance Party.
One Day Pass: Saturday, July 19
$75
Join us for conference sessions and activities on Saturday, July 19th.
Join us for conference sessions and activities on Saturday, July 19th.
One Day Pass: Sunday, July 20
$75
Join us for conference sessions and activities on Sunday, July 20th.
Join us for conference sessions and activities on Sunday, July 20th.
Sunday Night Gala
$100
Join us for our signature event the Sunday Night Gala (7-10pm) - Dinner, Cash Bar, Awards Ceremony, and Dance Party.
Join us for our signature event the Sunday Night Gala (7-10pm) - Dinner, Cash Bar, Awards Ceremony, and Dance Party.