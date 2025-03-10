LBMS 2025 - ICKL Attendees

337 Annie and John Glenn Ave, Columbus, OH 43210

Two Day Pass: Saturday, Sunday and Gala Dinner
$250
Join us for conference sessions and activities on Saturday, July 19th, and Sunday, July 20th, as well as our signature event the Sunday Night Gala (7-10pm) - Dinner, Cash Bar, Awards Ceremony, and Dance Party.
One Day Pass: Saturday, July 19
$75
Join us for conference sessions and activities on Saturday, July 19th.
One Day Pass: Sunday, July 20
$75
Join us for conference sessions and activities on Sunday, July 20th.
Sunday Night Gala
$100
Join us for our signature event the Sunday Night Gala (7-10pm) - Dinner, Cash Bar, Awards Ceremony, and Dance Party.
