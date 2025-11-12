Friends Of Parks & Recreation In Asotin County

Offered by

Friends Of Parks & Recreation In Asotin County

About the memberships

LC Valley Community Traffic Garden Sponsorships

Main Street Sponsor
$10,000

No expiration

Become a cornerstone of Safety Street!

• Your business featured as a large-scale flat storefront (approximately 30’ x 15’)

• Your name/logo painted on a “business site” in perpetuity

• Prominent location on “main street” intersections and crosswalks

• Recognition on website and social media

• Opportunity to co-host a ribbon-cutting or safety event

Market Street Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

Make your mark on a kid-sized downtown.

• Your business featured as a flat storefront

• Your name/logo painted on a “business site” in perpetuity (approximately 15’ x 12’)

• Recognition on website and social media

Small Shop Sponsor
$3,000

No expiration

Add charm to our quaint downtown with your shopfront.

• Your business featured as a small storefront

• Your name/logo painted on a “business site” in perpetuity (approximately 15’ x 7.5’)

• Recognition on website and social media

Corner Store Sponsor
$2,000

No expiration

Bench Sponsor
$1,500

No expiration

Give families a place to rest and watch their kids ride!

• Sponsor name or dedication on bench plaque

• Recognition on website and social media

Brick Sponsor - 8"x8"
$500

No expiration

Be a part of the foundation—literally, and be a lasting tribute to your support of safety & learning.

• Your name or message engraved onto a promenade paver

Brick Sponsor - 4" x 8"
$250

No expiration

