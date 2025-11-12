LC Valley Community Traffic Garden Sponsorships

Offered by
No expiration
Become a cornerstone of Safety Street!
• Your business featured as a large-scale flat storefront (approximately 30’ x 15’)
• Your name/logo painted on a “business site” in perpetuity
• Prominent location on “main street” intersections and crosswalks
• Recognition on website and social media
• Opportunity to co-host a ribbon-cutting or safety event
No expiration
Make your mark on a kid-sized downtown.
• Your business featured as a flat storefront
• Your name/logo painted on a “business site” in perpetuity (approximately 15’ x 12’)
• Recognition on website and social media
No expiration
Add charm to our quaint downtown with your shopfront.
• Your business featured as a small storefront
• Your name/logo painted on a “business site” in perpetuity (approximately 15’ x 7.5’)
• Recognition on website and social media
No expiration
No expiration
Give families a place to rest and watch their kids ride!
• Sponsor name or dedication on bench plaque
• Recognition on website and social media
No expiration
Be a part of the foundation—literally, and be a lasting tribute to your support of safety & learning.
• Your name or message engraved onto a promenade paver
No expiration
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!