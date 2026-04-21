Charlotte Chamber Community Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Charlotte Chamber Community Foundation Inc

About this event

LC26 House Party Sponsorships

Foundation Sponsor
$4,000

VIP Table of 8 House Party and drink tickets

Largest company logo on Event Signage

Shout out recognition at event

Social Media Precence

Yard Sign

Mentioned on Radio Spot

Bar Sponsor
$3,500

8 House Party and drink tickets

Company logo at bar location

Company logo on Event Signage

Shout out recognition at event

Social Media Precence

Yard Sign

Mentioned on Radio Spot

Puppy Parlor Sponsor
$2,500

6 House Party and drink tickets

Company logo on Event Signage

Shout out recognition at event

Social Media Precence

Yard Sign

Mentioned on Radio Spot

Kitchen Buffet Sponsor
$2,500

6 House Party and drink tickets

Company logo on Event Signage

Shout out recognition at event

Social Media Precence

Yard Sign

Mentioned on Radio Spot

Photo Booth Sponsor
$2,500

6 House Party and drink tickets

Company logo on Event Signage

Shout out recognition at event

Social Media Precence

Yard Sign

Mentioned on Radio Spot

Decade Sponsor
$2,500

6 House Party and drink tickets

Company logo on Event Signage

Shout out recognition at event

Social Media Precence

Yard Sign

Mentioned on Radio Spot

Home is Where the Heart is Sponsor
$1,250

4 House Party and drink tickets

Company logo on Event Signage

Shout out recognition at event

Social Media Precence

Yard Sign

Dining Room Table Sponsor
$750

2 House Party and drink tickets

Company logo on Table Center piece

Social Media Precence

Yard Sign

Yard Sign Sponsor
$250

Company logo on yard sign in parking lot

Social Media Presence

Extra Tickets
$100

Do you need additional tickets? Well here you go!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!