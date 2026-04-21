LC26 House Party Sponsorships

About this event
VIP Table of 8 House Party and drink tickets
Largest company logo on Event Signage
Shout out recognition at event
Social Media Precence
Yard Sign
Mentioned on Radio Spot
8 House Party and drink tickets
Company logo at bar location
Company logo on Event Signage
Shout out recognition at event
Social Media Precence
Yard Sign
Mentioned on Radio Spot
6 House Party and drink tickets
Company logo on Event Signage
Shout out recognition at event
Social Media Precence
Yard Sign
Mentioned on Radio Spot
6 House Party and drink tickets
Company logo on Event Signage
Shout out recognition at event
Social Media Precence
Yard Sign
Mentioned on Radio Spot
6 House Party and drink tickets
Company logo on Event Signage
Shout out recognition at event
Social Media Precence
Yard Sign
Mentioned on Radio Spot
6 House Party and drink tickets
Company logo on Event Signage
Shout out recognition at event
Social Media Precence
Yard Sign
Mentioned on Radio Spot
4 House Party and drink tickets
Company logo on Event Signage
Shout out recognition at event
Social Media Precence
Yard Sign
2 House Party and drink tickets
Company logo on Table Center piece
Social Media Precence
Yard Sign
Company logo on yard sign in parking lot
Social Media Presence
Do you need additional tickets? Well here you go!
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