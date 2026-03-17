Lewis Clark Amateur Hockey Association

Hosted by

Lewis Clark Amateur Hockey Association

About this event

LCAHA Slapshot Scramble 2026

445 O’Connor Rd

Lewiston, ID 83501, USA

4 man scramble team
$350

Includes range balls, cart rental, lunch for 4 and 9 holes during the tournament

Individual
$100

Includes range balls, cart rental, lunch for 1 and 9 holes during the tournament. Individuals will be assigned to a team.


Hole Sponsorship
$200

Hole Sponsor

  • Logo sign at 1 hole
  • Recognition on LCAHA social media & website

Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!

Contest Hole Sponsor
$400

Contest Hole Sponsor

  • All benefits of hole sponsor
  • Logo at registration table
  • Featured shoutout at awards ceremony
  • Prize sponsorship for contest hole
  • Option to provide branded prize or giveaway


Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!

Hat Trick Sponsor
$1,000

Hat Trick Sponsor | $1000

  • 1 hole sponsorship
  • 1 team entry (4 golfers)
  • Verbal recognition at awards ceremony
  • Recognition on LCAHA social media & website
  • Featured logo placement on event banner & promo materials
  • Option to provide branded prize or giveaway


Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!

Stanley Cup Sponsor
$1,500

Stanley Cup Sponsor | $1500

  • Premium sponsor listing on all materials
  • 1 Team Entry (4 golfers)
  • 2 Hole Sponsorships or 1 premier contest hole
  • Logo on tournament banner, welcome area & program cover
  • Option to set up booth or tent at a signature hole
  • Spotlight social post & website feature


Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!

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