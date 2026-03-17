LCAHA Slapshot Scramble 2026

About this event
Includes range balls, cart rental, lunch for 4 and 9 holes during the tournament
Includes range balls, cart rental, lunch for 1 and 9 holes during the tournament. Individuals will be assigned to a team.
Hole Sponsor
Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!
Contest Hole Sponsor
Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!
Hat Trick Sponsor | $1000
Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!
Stanley Cup Sponsor | $1500
Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!
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