LCAHA Slapshot Scramble 2026

Hole Sponsor

Logo sign at 1 hole

Recognition on LCAHA social media & website

Support the LC Ice Arena by sponsoring a hole at the Slapshot Scramble Golf Tournament! All proceeds help keep our community rink thriving. The Slapshot Scramble will be a 9 hole scramble at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on June 6. Tee time is 9 AM and check-in will begin at 8:00 AM. The tournament will be 4 man teams and we will have sponsors for every hole. We anticipate this being a fun annual tournament!