LCBB Youth Apparel Shop (Closes ____)

About this shop
Embroidered Tiger Patch on front
$4.50 for name per item - purchase the number of items you want personalized with a name.
In the comments after purchase specify the name and which item(s) to personalize
$5 flat fee for any number(s) on the back - purchase the number of items you want a number on.
In the comments after purchase specify the name and which item(s) to personalize.
Youth Medium
Youth Large
Youth Medium
Youth Large
Youth Medium
Youth Large
Youth Medium
Youth Large
Youth Medium
Youth Large
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!