LCCYH Team Basket Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Contents: Story book art kit
Klever Kids craft boxes
Arts + crafts vault box
Origami kit
Wooden art box
Starting bid
Contents: Street hockey net + sticks
NCO shirt, 2 hats & a $25 GC
Waboba frisbee & ball
Lantern
Get Outside book + stickers
Find + seek game
Fire color
Bug patches
S’more ingredients
Snackle box
2 outside books
Badminton net
Mini family photo session
Bag
Starting bid
Contents: Gift Cards:
Games:
Food + Wine:
Rink:
Starting bid
Contents: Custom Swag
Cheer Items
Games + Activities
Food + Drink
Other
Starting bid
Contents: 2 Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch Tickets
Knee hockey – 2 goals, sticks, balls
Bruins towel
Hockey puzzle
Popcorn
Trail mix
$25 to Amazon
$20 to Regal
White chocolate pretzels
Raspberry dark chocolate caramels
$30 to Lighthouse Cafe
Celly hat
CCM hat
Wireless speaker
Get outside hat
Hot chocolate – Sparrow hot chocolate
Owala water bottle
Amazon fire stick
Starting bid
Contents: $25 DoorDash Gift Card
Custom Engraved Yeti Tumbler
2x Coyotes koozies
Bottle of Syrah
Bottle of Avaline Sparkling Wine
Wine Stoppers & Foil Cutter
4x BuzzBalls - variety
2x 23.67oz High Noons - Peach & Pineapple
19.2oz Sun Cruiser
19.2oz Sip of Sunshine
19.2oz Epic Sunshine
19.2oz Little Bit of Sunshine
19.2oz Blue Moon Belgian White
19.2oz Harpoon IPA
4 pack of Nantucket Tequila & Soda
Bottle of Captain Morgan
Bottle of Coca-Cola
Assorted Snacks
Starting bid
Contents: Yoga mat
Yeti coffee mug
Owala water bottle
2 drop in classes at Power Yoga
$100 to Supple apothecary
1 bottle of prosecco
2 pairs of yoga socks
1 Atlantic soap
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Cream
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