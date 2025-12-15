Lower Cape Codders Youth Hockey Organization
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Lower Cape Codders Youth Hockey Organization

Hosted by

Lower Cape Codders Youth Hockey Organization

About this event

Sales closed

LCCYH Team Basket Silent Auction

Pick-up location

23 O'Connor Rd, Orleans, MA 02653, USA

#1 Craft Basket - U6 Team item
#1 Craft Basket - U6 Team
$20

Starting bid

Contents: Story book art kit

Klever Kids craft boxes

Arts + crafts vault box

Origami kit

Wooden art box

#2 Outdoor Activities - Mite Red Team item
#2 Outdoor Activities - Mite Red Team
$50

Starting bid

Contents: Street hockey net + sticks

NCO shirt, 2 hats & a $25 GC

Waboba frisbee & ball

Lantern

Get Outside book + stickers

Find + seek game

Fire color

Bug patches

S’more ingredients

Snackle box

2 outside books

Badminton net

Mini family photo session

Bag

#3 Family Activies - Mite Black Team item
#3 Family Activies - Mite Black Team
$50

Starting bid

Contents: Gift Cards:

  • $50 to Rock Harbor Grill
  • $50 to The Alley Bowling + BBQ
  • $40 to the Orpheum
  • $25 to Ryan Family Amusements
  • $50 to La Bella Vita

 

Games:

  • Hand to Hand Wombat
  • Throw Throw Avocado

 

Food + Wine:

  • 1 Bottle of Truro Vineyards Rosé
  • 1 Bag Sanders Raspberry Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
  • 1 Bag of white chocolate pretzels

 

Rink:

  • 2 CMA Mugs w/ 1 free coffee or cocoa each
  • 2 passes to Nauset Varsity Hockey home games (Reg. Season)
  • 2 public skating passes
  • 1 magnet w/ public skating info
  • 2 CMA stickers
#4 Tournament Essentials - Squirt Team item
#4 Tournament Essentials - Squirt Team
$50

Starting bid

Contents: Custom Swag

  • 20 custom designed door tags w/ magnetic hooks
  • 1 custom or Coyotes Locker room sign

Cheer Items

  • 1 loud cup: "coyotes" themed
  • 1 red cow bell

 

Games + Activities

  • Clue
  • Uno
  • Mad Libs
  • Highway Bingo
  • Knee hockey sticks
  • Street hockey balls
  • Foam pucks

 

Food + Drink

  • Starbucks Gift Card
  • $20 Hot chocolate Sparrow card
  • 12 bars
  • 6 jerky bars
  • 2 Yeti cups
  • 1 bottle of Patron
  • 1 bottle of whiskey


Other

  • Chargers
  • Hand warmers
  • 2 pairs of warm socks
  • First aid basket
#5 Teen To-Do Basket - Peewee B Team item
#5 Teen To-Do Basket - Peewee B Team
$50

Starting bid

Contents: 2 Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch Tickets

Knee hockey – 2 goals, sticks, balls

Bruins towel

Hockey puzzle

Popcorn

Trail mix

$25 to Amazon

$20 to Regal

White chocolate pretzels

Raspberry dark chocolate caramels

$30 to Lighthouse Cafe

Celly hat

CCM hat

Wireless speaker

Get outside hat

Hot chocolate – Sparrow hot chocolate

Owala water bottle

Amazon fire stick 

#6 Parent Liquor Basket - Peewee A Team item
#6 Parent Liquor Basket - Peewee A Team
$50

Starting bid

Contents: $25 DoorDash Gift Card

Custom Engraved Yeti Tumbler

2x Coyotes koozies

Bottle of Syrah

Bottle of Avaline Sparkling Wine

Wine Stoppers & Foil Cutter

4x BuzzBalls - variety

2x 23.67oz High Noons - Peach & Pineapple

19.2oz Sun Cruiser

19.2oz Sip of Sunshine

19.2oz Epic Sunshine

19.2oz Little Bit of Sunshine

19.2oz Blue Moon Belgian White

19.2oz Harpoon IPA

4 pack of Nantucket Tequila & Soda

Bottle of Captain Morgan

Bottle of Coca-Cola

Assorted Snacks


#7 Spa Day Basket - Bantam Team item
#7 Spa Day Basket - Bantam Team
$50

Starting bid

Contents: Yoga mat

Yeti coffee mug

Owala water bottle

2 drop in classes at Power Yoga

$100 to Supple apothecary

1 bottle of prosecco

2 pairs of yoga socks

1 Atlantic soap

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Cream

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!