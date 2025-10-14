LCDR James Scoggin '59 Aggie Endowment Silent Auction

Whiskey River VIP Party for 12 with 2 bottles





The VIP bottle service consists of free entry for 12 people

1 VIP table

12 Guests Free Entry

1 Free Bottle of Choice

1 bottle of champagne

12 branded koozies

3 branded t-shirts

1 branded hat





This package's value is $500.00. The Certificate Expires in December 2025 and is only valid on Friday and Saturday Nights.