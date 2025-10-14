eventClosed

LCDR James Scoggin '59 Aggie Endowment Silent Auction

Original Kyle Field tickets 2015 item
$50

Framed collection of 2015 Kyle Field commemorative tickets from the home game season.

Texas A&M Pen item
$50

A beautifully handcrafted wooden pen featuring Texas A&M detailing — a perfect blend of craftsmanship and Aggie pride.

Texas A&M infant booties and matching beanie item
$20

Adorable set of Texas A&M infant booties and matching beanie — perfect for the newest member of the Aggie family!

Framed and matted photograph of Corps of Cadets Senior Boots item
$50

Stunning 8x10 photograph of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Senior Boots, beautifully matted and framed — a timeless tribute to Aggie tradition.

Whiskey River VIP Party for 12 with 2 bottles item
$300

The VIP bottle service consists of free entry for 12 people 

1 VIP table

12 Guests Free Entry 

1 Free Bottle of Choice

1 bottle of champagne

12 branded koozies 

3 branded t-shirts

1 branded hat


This package's value is $500.00. The Certificate Expires in December 2025 and is only valid on Friday and Saturday Nights.

Child polo (small) (age 5-10) item
$30

Youth small Texas A&M polo, designed for children ages 5–10. Made from comfortable, moisture-wicking athletic fabric that stretches for an active fit — perfect for showing Aggie pride on game day!

Pool/Beach party gift basket item
$30

Summer’s not over yet! Enjoy the Texas sunshine with this fun-filled pool and beach basket — perfect for those endless warm days.

All-leather Coach purse item
$50

Beautiful all-leather Coach purse with brass fittings — a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

A&M Water Proof Backpack item
$40

Show your Aggie pride with this durable, waterproof Texas A&M backpack — built with exceptional design and craftsmanship.

