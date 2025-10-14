LCDR James Scoggin '59 Aggie Endowment Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Framed collection of 2015 Kyle Field commemorative tickets from the home game season.
A beautifully handcrafted wooden pen featuring Texas A&M detailing — a perfect blend of craftsmanship and Aggie pride.
Adorable set of Texas A&M infant booties and matching beanie — perfect for the newest member of the Aggie family!
Stunning 8x10 photograph of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Senior Boots, beautifully matted and framed — a timeless tribute to Aggie tradition.
Whiskey River VIP Party for 12 with 2 bottles
The VIP bottle service consists of free entry for 12 people
1 VIP table
12 Guests Free Entry
1 Free Bottle of Choice
1 bottle of champagne
12 branded koozies
3 branded t-shirts
1 branded hat
This package's value is $500.00. The Certificate Expires in December 2025 and is only valid on Friday and Saturday Nights.
Youth small Texas A&M polo, designed for children ages 5–10. Made from comfortable, moisture-wicking athletic fabric that stretches for an active fit — perfect for showing Aggie pride on game day!
Summer’s not over yet! Enjoy the Texas sunshine with this fun-filled pool and beach basket — perfect for those endless warm days.
Beautiful all-leather Coach purse with brass fittings — a timeless addition to any wardrobe.
Show your Aggie pride with this durable, waterproof Texas A&M backpack — built with exceptional design and craftsmanship.
