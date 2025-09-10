LCDS PA FALL FUN FAIR 2025

The Duo Pack includes two entries to the LCDS Fall Fun Fair, giving both attendees unlimited access to all rides, games, obstacle courses, and crafts for the entire day. This special bundle is perfect for families of 2 or more.

Your Duo Pack also covers participation in Fall Fun Fair favorites such as the Pie Eating Contest, Jar Game, Go Fish, and more!

Please note: the name of the student(s)/grade attending must be listed at the time of purchase.

**Food trucks, concessions, raffle tickets, and a few select activities are not included with the pass and may be purchased separately.