LCDS PA FALL FUN FAIR 2025

20600 Red Cedar Dr

Leesburg, VA 20175, USA

INDIVIDUAL PASS
$95

This ticket includes one entry to the LCDS Fall Fun Fair and provides unlimited access to rides, games, obstacle courses, and crafts throughout the day. Each ticket also includes participation in family favorites such as the Pie Eating Contest, Jar Game, Go Fish, and more!

**Food trucks, concessions, raffle tickets, and a few select activities are not included with the pass and may be purchased separately.

DUO PACK PASS
$165

The Duo Pack includes two entries to the LCDS Fall Fun Fair, giving both attendees unlimited access to all rides, games, obstacle courses, and crafts for the entire day. This special bundle is perfect for families of 2 or more.

Your Duo Pack also covers participation in Fall Fun Fair favorites such as the Pie Eating Contest, Jar Game, Go Fish, and more!

Please note: the name of the student(s)/grade attending must be listed at the time of purchase.

**Food trucks, concessions, raffle tickets, and a few select activities are not included with the pass and may be purchased separately.

ADD-ON (WITH PURCHASE OF DUO PACK)
$80

Add-on tickets are available exclusively with the purchase of a Duo Pack. Each add-on ticket allows an additional active student to participate in all event activities, including rides and bounce houses, at a discounted rate. Please note, add-on tickets cannot be purchased separately and must accompany a Duo Pack purchase.

**Food trucks, concessions, raffle tickets, and a few select activities are not included with the pass and may be purchased separately.

FACULTY AND ALUMNI PASS
$45

A special discounted pass for our LCDS faculty and alumni! Enjoy unlimited access to rides, inflatables, petting zoo, crafts, contests, and games (except Fishbowl). **Food trucks, concessions, raffle tickets, and a few select activities are not included with the pass and may be purchased separately.

