LCHS Athletic Booster Club March Madness Fundraiser

This certificate can be redeemed for an
evaluation AND one Youth or Young Adult 2x8 week program.
(Program value $799.11 and evaluation cost $85)
Whether you’re a football player looking to build strength, a basketball or volleyball player working on your vertical jump, or a soccer player looking to improve agility and change-of-direction training, we empower all athletes to increase speed and strength.
Not an athlete? No problem! We develop and coach general strength and fitness programs too!
Every individual who trains with Performance Edge will be pushed and challenged, both mentally and physically, to ensure that they are tapping into their maximum potential with each session.
Radiance Salon and Med-Spa Foaming Enzyme Facial
$50
Experience a 50 minute Foaming Enzyme Facial with a Master Esthetician.
A foaming enzyme facial cleanses and exfoliates the skin using enzymes and glycolic acid. It can improve skin texture and tone, and help with signs of aging.
How it works:
A foaming foam is created by mixing enzymes and glycolic acid
The foam penetrates pores to cleanse and exfoliate
The enzymes remove dead skin cells
The glycolic acid helps with cleansing and exfoliating
Benefits Improves skin texture and tone, Helps with signs of aging, Brightens and restores skin, Improves skin barrier health and function, and addresses pigmentation.
$150 Value Donated by Radiance Salon and Med-Spa Broadlands
4 Rounds of Golf At Locust Hill
$100
Locust Hill Golf Course is located in historic Charles Town, WV. Four rounds of golf valid Monday-Friday anytime. Weekends and holidays after 12:00 only. Rated #5 by Golfweek Magazine in West Virginia for best public access courses and a 4 star rating by Golf Digest Magazine.
$20 Cart fees not included
Give The Gift Of Coffee
$100
Keurig K-1550 Coffee Maker plus 96 k cup pods which include:
•24 pods of McCafé Premium Roast
• 24 pods of McCafé Breakfast Blend
• 24 pods of McCafé French Roast
• 24 pods of Green Mountain French Roast
$230 Value
Be the Envy Of The Neighborhood
$100
Get your yard ready for spring with New Horizon Landscaping. Our crew will work for 3.5 hours getting your yard ready for Spring . Our Spring cleanup includes- edging beds, weeding and mulching for one house. $700 value.
We are licensed and Insured
License # 2705189805
New Horizon Landscaping is a licensed and insured business that provides quality services at affordable prices to our clients in the Loudoun and Fairfax Counties of Virginia. We offer full, year-long maintenance.
Sly Fox Foursome 18 Holes And Golf Carts
$100
Sly Fox is a beautiful scenic course with multiple water hazards including Cooley Lake. The rolling terrain and undulating greens maked the course challenging yet it is still playable and enjoyable for all ages including seniors and youth.
We are a family owned business focused on creating a warm inviting environment with top notch course conditions. Our goal is to provide a great experience on and off the course with great food, a welcoming environment and fun social events.
Donated by Sly Fox
$300 Value
Shenandoah Valley Golf for 2
$50
Golf AND cart fees for 2 players at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Valid for any day in 2025!!
With two 18-hole golf courses, and the top-ranked Virginia Golf School, Shenandoah Valley Golf Club has earned the designation of the best public Virginia Golf Club. One of the foremost media outlets in our sport has made the title official — Golf Digest recently named the club one of the 10 best places for a round of Virginia golf. Located at the Blue Ridge and Massanutten mountain range base, Shenandoah Valley Golf Club is a convenient 45-minute drive from Washington D.C. Our perfectly manicured greens and fairways accomplish the difficult double task of challenging serious golfers while helping inexperienced players relax among the picturesque scenery as they learn to enjoy this classic game. Distances, slope, par, and course rating vary, but the combination of layouts at our courses will appeal to all guests.
Donated by Mike Buracker
Whole House Spring Clean
$100
Sara Home Services Cleaning LLC is a local and trusted cleaning service that is licensed and insured. Experience the magic of a sparkling clean home.
Valued at $250 valid for 2.5 hours of work with crew.
$500 Zips Dry Cleaning
$100
ZIPS Dry Cleaners isn't just another dry cleaning service!! Leesburg location opening in April and Door Dash available!!!
In by 9, Out by 5: Busy schedule? No problem. Drop off your garments by 9 AM, and we guarantee they'll be ready for pickup by 5 PM the very same day.
Everyday Low Prices: We believe in transparency and affordability. Enjoy high-quality services without the high costs — no surprises, just fair pricing.
EZ Drop: Convenience is key. Our EZ Drop service allows for quick and easy drop-offs, catering to your fast-paced lifestyle.
DoorDash Delivery: Can't make it to the store? We've partnered with DoorDash to bring our services directly to your doorstep. Comfort and convenience are just a click away.
Does your student struggle to find success in school and in life? Bradley Williamson specializes in helping students develop their executive functioning skills: how to regulate your emotions, manage everyday tasks, solve problems, learn how set and achieve goals, adapt to new situations, and find your motivation/persistence in the face of setbacks or struggles. Accepting virtual coaching sessions. References provided upon request.
1 Hour Virtual Executive Functioning Session 2
$50
Does your student struggle to find success in school and in life? Bradley Williamson specializes in helping students develop their executive functioning skills: how to regulate your emotions, manage everyday tasks, solve problems, learn how set and achieve goals, adapt to new situations, and find your motivation/persistence in the face of setbacks or struggles. Accepting virtual coaching sessions. References provided upon request.
Park Lane Hoops
$10
Handcrafted with Love
Fashion-forward, unique, and exquisitely handcrafted, many Park Lane creations are inspired by world-renowned designers. Wear Park Lane jewelry with pride, and you will sparkle with beauty and confidence everywhere you go! $50 Value
Donated by Park Lane
Park Lane Gold Plated CZ hoops
$10
Handcrafted with Love
Fashion-forward, unique, and exquisitely handcrafted, many Park Lane creations are inspired by world-renowned designers. Wear Park Lane jewelry with pride, and you will sparkle with beauty and confidence everywhere you go!
$50 Value
Donated by Park Lane
A Truly Unique Hairstyling Experience By Elizabeth 1
$35
Located at 1 Loudoun Street in downtown Leesburg, Elizabeth takes pride in herself by giving her clients a unique and specialized experience in the chair. She has been a stylist for 44 years. Certificate valued at $70.
She has been in business for 44 years
A Truly Unique Hairstyling Experience by Elizabeth 2
$35
Located at 1 Loudoun Street in downtown Leesburg, Elizabeth takes pride in herself by giving her clients a unique and specialized experience in the chair. She has been a stylist for 44 years. Certificate valued at $70.
$100 Gift Card & Bear Chase Gift Box 1
$50
Voted top Brewery in Loudoun County! Great Views and Great Beer!
Gift Box includes $100 gift card, Growler, beer glasses and koozie.
A destination farm brewery situated quite perfectly for anyone who enjoys complimenting great craft beer with family, friends, picturesque views, mountain air, and beautiful natural surroundings. The Blue Ridge mountain range in Bluemont, Va is a beautiful setting to enjoy great views & brews.
Donated by Sam Mancini
$100 Gift Card & Bear Chase Brewing Company Basket 2
$50
Voted top Brewery in Loudoun County! Great Views and Great Beer!
Gift basket includes $100 gift card, Growler, beer glasses and koozie.
A destination farm brewery situated quite perfectly for anyone who enjoys complimenting great craft beer with family, friends, picturesque views, mountain air, and beautiful natural surroundings. The Blue Ridge mountain range in Bluemont, Va is a beautiful setting to enjoy great views & brews.
Movie Night Basket
$10
Fandango Movie Night Basket filled with all you need to make your next movie night a hit!
Donated by Liz Immel
$50 King Street Oyster Bar Gift Cards
$10
Enjoy a nice night out in Downtown Leesburg! 2 $25 gift cards.
Donated by: King Street Oyster Bar
$50 Amazon Gift Cards
$25
$50 worth of Amazon gift cards in our collectors County Captain cup!
Donated by Shelly Horneck
Buffalo Wing Factory $50 Gift Card
$25
On a busy sports night, who wants to cook? Hit Buffalo Wing Factory for dine in or carry out!!
Wear Breeze Khaki Size 14
$20
Roomy Toe Box: Natural Movement, With a roomy toe box design, the Breeze Shoes allow for natural movement and significantly reduce pressure on your toes.
Bounce & Cushion: The adaptive EVA outsole provides extra comfort and shock absorption, ensuring each step you take feels lighter
Ergonomic Insole: Tailored Fit, The ergonomic insole, specifically designed to match the contours of the foot, provides enhanced support and comfort
Men Wearbreeze Shoes Leis: Walk More, Feel Better, Deep Heel Cup, With our deep-heel cup, every step feels like a dream. It cradles your heel to absorb shock and keep your foot aligned perfectly
Featherlight Feel: Lightweight Construction, Benefit from our advanced construction techniques which ensure an exceptionally lightweight shoe, Perfect For Walking, Running, working, Park, and Social parties.
Donated by Kristen DeLargy
Value $40
Limited Edition Hamburgerler McDonalds Crocs
$10
Mmmm! I’m Loving it!! Men’s size 11 crocs!
Decorative Pottery
$10
Graciously donated by a local artist and Captain parent, Linda Wenkel.
Candy Dish Pottery
$10
Graciously donated by a local artist and Captain parent, Linda Wenkel.
Scents Car Air Fresheners
$10
Freshen up your athletes cleat smelling car with Scentsy! Contains 1 Cozy Cardigan Travel Twist and 1 Vanilla Bean Buttercream hanging car bar.
$35 Value
Donated by Scentsy
Scentsy Nationals Scent Warmer
$20
For the baseball lover! A Washington Nationals Scent Warmer with 3 wax scents.
Valued at $60
Donated by Tracy Wollam
