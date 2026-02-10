Hosted by

Lubbock-Cooper Class of 2029 Project Graduation

About this event

LCHS Class of 2029 Project Graduation's Silent Auction

Car Wash Membership - Grease Monkey/Monkey Splash item
Car Wash Membership - Grease Monkey/Monkey Splash
$20

Starting bid

Keep your vehicle looking its best with a car wash membership from Grease Monkey / Monkey Splash. Enjoy convenient, professional washes that keep your car clean year-round.

Value: $500

Detail Car Cleaning - Brandon Taylor item
Detail Car Cleaning - Brandon Taylor
$20

Starting bid

Treat your vehicle to a professional detail cleaning from Brandon Taylor. This package includes three full detail services, leaving your car spotless inside and out and looking like new.

Value: $300

Capet Tech Gift Basket item
Capet Tech Gift Basket item
Capet Tech Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift basket from Carpet Tech featuring $200 in gift cards plus $50 in basket accessories. Perfect for home cleaning services or gifting to someone special.

Total Value: $250

One Year of Pest Control - SWAT Pest Control item
One Year of Pest Control - SWAT Pest Control
$20

Starting bid

Keep your home pest-free for a full year with quarterly bug treatments from SWAT Pest Control. This package includes four professional treatments designed to protect your home from common household pests.

Value: $285

Family Mini Photo Sessions - Kim Rosenthal 1 of 2 item
Family Mini Photo Sessions - Kim Rosenthal 1 of 2
$20

Starting bid

Capture special moments with a family photo session from Kin Rosenthal. Perfect for updating family photos or celebrating life’s milestones. Valued at $300

Family Mini Photo Sessions - Kim Rosenthal 2 of 2 item
Family Mini Photo Sessions - Kim Rosenthal 2 of 2
$20

Starting bid

Capture special moments with a family photo session from Kin Rosenthal. Perfect for updating family photos or celebrating life’s milestones. Valued at $300

Custom Framed Windmill Print item
Custom Framed Windmill Print
$20

Starting bid

Add timeless charm to your home with this custom framed and matted windmill print by talented local artist Robert Chennault. Beautifully crafted and ready to display, this piece captures rustic elegance and peaceful countryside beauty—making it a perfect addition to any space or a thoughtful gift for someone special. Bid high and bring home a stunning work of local art! Size 20x24

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!