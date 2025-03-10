Playground Project - FUND A FEATURE

Little Library
$10
Your contribution can help us add this feature to promote reading and ensure books as easily accessible for students! Cost = $400
Native Plants
$10
Your contribution can help us seek out native plants to enhance the new LCP playground and outdoor classroom! Cost = $2,300
Trees
$10
You can help us fund a few new trees as we plan layout and design for the new playground space! Cost = $950
