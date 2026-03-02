LCP Virtual Auction 2026

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FIVE admission tickets to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX. Find more about exhibits and hours here: https://www.patriotshalloffame.com/visit/
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Custom Callaway Fairway C golf bag.
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2 Adult and 2 Child Passes
Expires 3/31/27
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Valid for 2 passes for the high ropes and obstacle course located in Canton, MA.
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TWO sessions of skating lessons - perfect for siblings or grab this deal with a friend! Valid toward first session of Fall 2026, Sundays 11am @ Shea Rink in Quincy OR Sundays 2pm @ Weymouth Connell Rink, ages 4-18, must bring own skates
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Valid for TWO Reset & Renewal Workshops - Open to women of all ages and stages, this workshop will focus on intentional breath work, mindful movement, Reiki and meditation.
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Valid for 2 tickets to Mystic Aquarium in CT.
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3 Class Pack - nearby locations include Milton, Westwood, and coming soon to Easton.
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4 Museum Passes - don't miss the opportunity to see the annual Hanging Nasturtiums in April!
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4 Passes for climbing for youth or adults in Randolph.
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Cheese cave tour & tasting valid for 4 people in Cambridge, available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12-5pm.
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4 Tickets for Charlotte's Web - performance of your choice between 4/3 - 4/26. Runtime is approximately 75 minutes, recommended for ages 5+. Learn more about location and showtimes here: https://www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org/performances/current-season/charlottesweb2025/
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Valid for 5 class pack - nearby locations include Dedham and Foxboro.
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Valid for a single delivery of 6.5 - 8 lb Complete Share
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8-week membership valid at Braintree or Norwell locations.
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Valid for admission with skate rental for 4 people, includes 1 pizza and 1 pitcher of soda.
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Starting bid
(1) Family Pass which covers all caregivers and children living in the same household. Every season pass at Hale offers beach access, open swimming, open boating, and community events at South Beach. Recreational activities for youth and classes for adults are available daily during the summer.
Starting bid
Starting bid
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