Hosted by

The Learning Circle Preschool Inc

About this event

Sales closed

LCP Virtual Auction 2026

Patriots Hall of Fame (value $50) item
Patriots Hall of Fame (value $50)
$15

Starting bid

FIVE admission tickets to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX. Find more about exhibits and hours here: https://www.patriotshalloffame.com/visit/

Callaway x WhistlePig (value $250) item
Callaway x WhistlePig (value $250) item
Callaway x WhistlePig (value $250)
$75

Starting bid

Custom Callaway Fairway C golf bag.

Ecotarium (value $84) item
Ecotarium (value $84)
$25

Starting bid

2 Adult and 2 Child Passes

Expires 3/31/27

Treetop Adventures (value $142) item
Treetop Adventures (value $142)
$40

Starting bid

Valid for 2 passes for the high ropes and obstacle course located in Canton, MA.

Bay State Skating School (value $320) item
Bay State Skating School (value $320)
$95

Starting bid

TWO sessions of skating lessons - perfect for siblings or grab this deal with a friend! Valid toward first session of Fall 2026, Sundays 11am @ Shea Rink in Quincy OR Sundays 2pm @ Weymouth Connell Rink, ages 4-18, must bring own skates

Dawn Ellis Groups (value $90) item
Dawn Ellis Groups (value $90)
$25

Starting bid

Valid for TWO Reset & Renewal Workshops - Open to women of all ages and stages, this workshop will focus on intentional breath work, mindful movement, Reiki and meditation.

Mystic Aquarium (value $75.98) item
Mystic Aquarium (value $75.98)
$20

Starting bid

Valid for 2 tickets to Mystic Aquarium in CT.

Higher Ground Fitness (value $90) item
Higher Ground Fitness (value $90)
$25

Starting bid

3 Class Pack - nearby locations include Milton, Westwood, and coming soon to Easton.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (value $88) item
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (value $88)
$25

Starting bid

4 Museum Passes - don't miss the opportunity to see the annual Hanging Nasturtiums in April!

Central Rock Climbing (value $144) item
Central Rock Climbing (value $144)
$40

Starting bid

4 Passes for climbing for youth or adults in Randolph.

Formaggio Cave Tour (value $300) item
Formaggio Cave Tour (value $300)
$90

Starting bid

Cheese cave tour & tasting valid for 4 people in Cambridge, available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12-5pm.

Wheelock Family Theater (value $232) item
Wheelock Family Theater (value $232)
$70

Starting bid

4 Tickets for Charlotte's Web - performance of your choice between 4/3 - 4/26. Runtime is approximately 75 minutes, recommended for ages 5+. Learn more about location and showtimes here: https://www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org/performances/current-season/charlottesweb2025/

Rev'd Indoor Cycling (value $79) item
Rev'd Indoor Cycling (value $79)
$20

Starting bid

Valid for 5 class pack - nearby locations include Dedham and Foxboro.

Walden Local Meat (value $110) item
Walden Local Meat (value $110)
$30

Starting bid

Valid for a single delivery of 6.5 - 8 lb Complete Share

My Gym (value $278) item
My Gym (value $278)
$80

Starting bid

8-week membership valid at Braintree or Norwell locations.

Carousel Family Fun Center (value $100) item
Carousel Family Fun Center (value $100)
$30

Starting bid

Valid for admission with skate rental for 4 people, includes 1 pizza and 1 pitcher of soda.

Blanton's Straight From The Barrel 750ml (value over $150) item
Blanton's Straight From The Barrel 750ml (value over $150)
$45

Starting bid

Hale Education Summer Pass (value $850) item
Hale Education Summer Pass (value $850)
$250

Starting bid

(1) Family Pass which covers all caregivers and children living in the same household. Every season pass at Hale offers beach access, open swimming, open boating, and community events at South Beach. Recreational activities for youth and classes for adults are available daily during the summer.

Amelia's Restaurant Gift Card (value $75) item
Amelia's Restaurant Gift Card (value $75)
$20

Starting bid

Elsie's Table Restaurant Gift Card (value $100) item
Elsie's Table Restaurant Gift Card (value $100)
$30

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!