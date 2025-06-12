Lifegate Christian School

Hosted by

Lifegate Christian School

About this event

LCS Celebration Concert with Rend Collective - November 7th, 2025

15555 W Dodge Rd

Omaha, NE 68154, USA

VIP Adult (19+)
$75

*While available. Doors open at 5:15 PM. Meet & Greet with Rend Collective begins at 5:30 PM. Concert begins at 7:00 PM. Early entry into event. First pick at reserving seats. SWAG gift bag

VIP Student (18 & under & accompanied by adult)
$40

*While available. 18 years & under & must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 5:15 PM. Meet & Greet with Rend Collective begins at 5:30 PM. Concert begins at 7:00 PM. Early entry into event. First pick at reserving seats. SWAG gift bag

Adult (19+)
$50

Concert begins at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:15 PM

Student (18 & under & accompanied by adult)
$30

18 years & under & must be accompanied by an adult. Concert begins at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:15 PM

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