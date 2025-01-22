LCTXK Scrabble Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket includes admission for 2 players, dinner for each, and a chance to win up to $5,000! Insurance on your ticket is also available for an additional $25. This will allow you a second chance at the prize money. Purchase of a drawn down ticket does not require that you are present to win - but we highly encourage you to come to the event! Opportunities to purchase letter power-ups and dictionary peeks will be incorporated and a cash bar will be available.
This will allow you a second chance at the prize money. Purchase of a drawn down ticket does not require that you are present to win - but we highly encourage you to come to the event!
Want to participate with other Friends of the Literacy Council? Here's your chance. Ticket includes admission, dinner, and you'll be added to a team with 7 other pals that you never knew you needed! Opportunities to purchase letter power-ups and dictionary peeks will be incorporated and a cash bar will be available.
Purchase these tickets to use at the bar and on game play boosters like extra Scrabble tiles or use of the dictionary.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!