LCTXK SCRABBLE Tournament

About this event
Ticket includes admission for 2 players, dinner for each, and a chance to win up to $5,000! Insurance on your ticket is also available for an additional $25. This will allow you a second chance at the prize money. Purchase of a drawn down ticket does not require that you are present to win - but we highly encourage you to come to the event! Opportunities to purchase letter power-ups and dictionary peeks will be incorporated and a cash bar will be available.
Want to participate with other Friends of the Literacy Council? Here's your chance. Ticket includes admission, dinner, and you'll be added to a team with 7 other pals that you never knew you needed! Opportunities to purchase letter power-ups and dictionary peeks will be incorporated and a cash bar will be available.
Pre-purchase drink tickets to use at the bar -- don't worry, you can still purchase more drink tickets at the time of the event!
Purchase of one ticket covers the price of one drink. Pre-purchased drink tickets will be distributed at check-in.
