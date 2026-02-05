LD 2026 Pre-Game Auction

Enjoy an entire suite (20 tickets) to see a key Western Conference match-up of Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on March 1, 2026 at 1:30pm during the stretch run before the NBA Playoffs. See the Ant-man (Anthony Edwards), who seems to reserve some of his best performances for Ball Arena and the Nuggets (see Christmas Game 2025). The T-Wolves versus the Nuggets is always playoff basketball during the regular season. This is a great opportunity to entertain clients or reward colleagues. Included are four parking passes. Food options are additional but can be arranged. Alcohol not included.





Market Value: $6,500