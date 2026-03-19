Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Hosted by

Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics

4651 Britt Rd

Norcross, GA 30093, USA

Team Ticket (10 persons)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Register your team for the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics.

Teams will compete in a series of field day-style games including relays, tug of war, pickleball, and more. This event also includes a full community cookout, live music, and a high-energy atmosphere.

Includes:

  • Entry into all team competitions
  • Access to food, music, and event activities
  • Eligibility for team awards

Team Size: 10–12 participants

Individual Ticket (1 person)
$20

Sign up as an individual and be placed on a team to compete in the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics.

Perfect for those who want to participate but don’t have a full team.

Includes:

  • Team placement
  • Participation in all competitions
  • Access to food, music, and event activities
Food Voucher
$10

Important:

  • This voucher is only required for spectators
  • Team participants already have food included with their registration
  • Meals are available while supplies last

This food voucher is for attendees who are coming to the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics as spectators (non-competitors) and would like to enjoy the Summer Olympics/Family Fun Day.

If you are attending the event for free and are not participating on a team, a food voucher is required to receive a meal.

Includes:

  • One cooked meal
  • Access to the food line when meals are served
Add a donation for Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

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