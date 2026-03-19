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About this event
Register your team for the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics.
Teams will compete in a series of field day-style games including relays, tug of war, pickleball, and more. This event also includes a full community cookout, live music, and a high-energy atmosphere.
Includes:
Team Size: 10–12 participants
Sign up as an individual and be placed on a team to compete in the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics.
Perfect for those who want to participate but don’t have a full team.
Includes:
This food voucher is for attendees who are coming to the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics as spectators (non-competitors) and would like to enjoy the Summer Olympics/Family Fun Day.
If you are attending the event for free and are not participating on a team, a food voucher is required to receive a meal.
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