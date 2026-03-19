LDAC Presents: Krimson After Dark

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About this event
Join us for Krimson After Dark, the official post-event social of the Summer Kickoff Weekend.
Unwind after the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics with an evening of music, fellowship, and a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.
Additional drinks will be available for purchase.
Join us for Krimson After Dark, the official post-event social of the Summer Kickoff Weekend.
Unwind after the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics with an evening of music, fellowship, and a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.
Additional drinks will be available for purchase.
$
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