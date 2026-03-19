Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Hosted by

Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

LDAC Presents: Krimson After Dark

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 790

Stone Mountain, GA 30087, USA

Early Bird Admission
$15
Available until May 29

Join us for Krimson After Dark, the official post-event social of the Summer Kickoff Weekend.

Unwind after the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics with an evening of music, fellowship, and a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.

Includes:

  • Entry to Krimson After Dark
  • One complimentary drink ticket

What to Expect:

  • Live DJ
  • Indoor & outdoor social spaces
  • A relaxed, community-driven vibe

Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

General Admission
$25

Join us for Krimson After Dark, the official post-event social of the Summer Kickoff Weekend.

Unwind after the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics with an evening of music, fellowship, and a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.

Includes:

  • Entry to Krimson After Dark
  • One complimentary drink ticket

What to Expect:

  • Live DJ
  • Indoor & outdoor social spaces
  • A relaxed, community-driven vibe

Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

Add a donation for Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

$

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