LDAC Presents: Krimson After Dark

Join us for Krimson After Dark, the official post-event social of the Summer Kickoff Weekend.

Unwind after the LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics with an evening of music, fellowship, and a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.

Includes:

Entry to Krimson After Dark

One complimentary drink ticket

What to Expect:

Live DJ

Indoor & outdoor social spaces

A relaxed, community-driven vibe

Additional drinks will be available for purchase.