Atlanta Chapter Les Dames Descoffier International Inc

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Atlanta Chapter Les Dames Descoffier International Inc

About this event

LDEI-Atlanta Lao Cooking Class Experience | 5/28 at Exquisite Delites

4391 Glenwood Rd

Decatur, GA 30032, USA

Dames
$85

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Guests
$95

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Raffle Tickets - 7 for $20
$20

Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.

Raffle Tickets - 15 for $40
$40

Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.

Raffle Tickets - 40 for $100
$100

Raffle tickets sales benefit our scholarship fund to send Atlanta Dames to the Les Dames d'Escoffier International annual conference.

Add a donation for Atlanta Chapter Les Dames Descoffier International Inc

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