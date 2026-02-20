Lady Dragon Lacrosse Association

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Lady Dragon Lacrosse Association

About this raffle

LDL 50/50 Gift Card Raffle

1 Tickets
$5

One chance of winning an Amazon gift card with a value equal to 50% of the total raffle ticket sales as shown on the fundraising goal tracker on this page

5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Five chances of winning an Amazon gift card with a value equal to 50% of the total raffle ticket sales as shown on the fundraising goal tracker on this page ($4/ticket)

10 Tickets
$35
This includes 10 tickets

Ten chances of winning an Amazon gift card with a value equal to 50% of the total raffle ticket sales as shown on the fundraising goal tracker on this page ($3.50/ticket)

20 Tickets
$60
This includes 20 tickets

Twenty chances of winning an Amazon gift card with a value equal to 50% of the total raffle ticket sales as shown on the fundraising goal tracker on this page ($3/ticket)

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