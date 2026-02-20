LDL 50/50 Gift Card Raffle

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About this raffle
One chance of winning an Amazon gift card with a value equal to 50% of the total raffle ticket sales as shown on the fundraising goal tracker on this page
Five chances of winning an Amazon gift card with a value equal to 50% of the total raffle ticket sales as shown on the fundraising goal tracker on this page ($4/ticket)
Ten chances of winning an Amazon gift card with a value equal to 50% of the total raffle ticket sales as shown on the fundraising goal tracker on this page ($3.50/ticket)
Twenty chances of winning an Amazon gift card with a value equal to 50% of the total raffle ticket sales as shown on the fundraising goal tracker on this page ($3/ticket)
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