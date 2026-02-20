LDL Live Love Learn Lacrosse Auction

Hosted by
Help lead our Lady Dragons to victory in their varsity home game against St. Johns on March 27th. As honorary team captain, you will be part of warm-ups, the national anthem, the coin toss, and all the sideline action with the high school coaches and players. Includes a commemorative Lady Dragon Lacrosse Honorary Captain custom lacrosse ball.
Date: Friday, March 27, 2026, 6pm game start
Location: Carroll Middle School
Available for LDL players in Grades 1-8 only.
Help lead our Lady Dragons to victory in their varsity home game against Highland Park on March 31st. As honorary team captain, you will be part of warm-ups, the national anthem, the coin toss, and all the sideline action with the high school coaches and players. Includes a commemorative Lady Dragon Lacrosse Honorary Captain custom lacrosse ball.
Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 6pm game start (Teacher Appreciation Night)
Location: Carroll Middle School
Available for LDL players in Grades 1-8 only.
Be front and center at the Carroll ISD 2026 Homecoming festivities! This VIP opportunity allows you and one friend to be part of one of the most exciting Dragon traditions of the year, as you ride on the Lady Dragon Lacrosse float in the homecoming parade through Southlake Town Square. Includes two HoCo t-shirts to match the LDL high school players.
Date: TBD but typically a weekday evening in late September/early October.
Available for LDL players in Grades 1-8 only.
Take your game to the next level with a private 1-hour training session led by Lady Dragon Lacrosse high school head coach Rainey Hodgson. Known for her contagious energy on the field and her passion for developing young players, Rainey began her coaching career in 2010, joined LDL in 2021, and was named the Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League North District Coach of the Year last season. Bid now so that your daughter and up to three of her lacrosse-loving friends can further their game with this exclusive customized session.
Date: To be scheduled directly with Coach Rainey on a mutually agreed upon date. Must be used by December 31, 2026.
Available for girls in Grades 1-8 only.
Grab up to three of your lacrosse-loving friends and join LDL varsity player Haley Marburg for a 1-hour private training session. Haley is a midfielder and attack who also plays for 214Lax Dallas 2026 and has committed to play lacrosse at Campbell University after she graduates this spring. She was named a TGHSLL D1 North All-District player last season.
Date: To be scheduled directly with Haley on a mutually agreed upon date. Must be used by July 31, 2026.
Available for girls in Grades 1-8 only.
Grab up to three of your lacrosse-loving friends and join LDL varsity player Lauren Tiddy for a 1-hour private training session. Lauren is a defender and midfielder who also plays for GRIT Dallas/Houston 2026 and has committed to play lacrosse at Robert Morris University after she graduates this spring. She was named a TGHSLL D1 North All-State player last season.
Date: To be scheduled directly with Lauren on a mutually agreed upon date. Must be used by July 31, 2026.
Available for girls in Grades 1-8 only.
Grab up to three of your lacrosse-loving friends and join LDL varsity player Alexa Koerckel for a 1-hour private training session. Alexa is a midfielder and draw specialist who also plays for Texas Nationals 2027 and has committed to play lacrosse at Stanford University after she graduates next year. She was named a TGHSLL D1 North All-State player last season.
Date: To be scheduled directly with Alexa on a mutually agreed upon date. Must be used by December 31, 2026.
Available for girls in Grades 1-8 only.
Don't miss the chance to win a 1-hour private group training session for up to EIGHT athletes with Coach Nick Tintle at The Lacrosse Barn in Addison. The Lacrosse Barn is an incomparable state-of-the-art facility and THE ultimate training destination for lacrosse enthusiasts. Founder and head coach Nick Tintle is a 2x All-American MLL Champion who employs a highly intentional training philosophy, with every session integrating skill execution, athletic movement, speed, and lacrosse IQ to produce real growth.
Date: Must be used by 9/2/2026 and based on Coach Tintle's schedule availability
Value: $720
Generously donated by: Nick Tintle and The Lacrosse Barn
Win a lacrosse gear upgrade for your Lady Dragon! This package includes a $100 gift card to Lacrosse Unlimited and an STX Women's Essential Stick Bag in black.
Retail value: $140
Generously donated by: Lacrosse Unlimited of Plano
