LDL Live Love Learn Lacrosse Auction

Take your game to the next level with a private 1-hour training session led by Lady Dragon Lacrosse high school head coach Rainey Hodgson. Known for her contagious energy on the field and her passion for developing young players, Rainey began her coaching career in 2010, joined LDL in 2021, and was named the Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League North District Coach of the Year last season. Bid now so that your daughter and up to three of her lacrosse-loving friends can further their game with this exclusive customized session.





Date: To be scheduled directly with Coach Rainey on a mutually agreed upon date. Must be used by December 31, 2026.





Available for girls in Grades 1-8 only.