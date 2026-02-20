Lady Dragon Lacrosse Association

Hosted by

Lady Dragon Lacrosse Association

About this event

LDL x Bar Method Southlake Spring Fundraiser

2211 E Southlake Blvd suite 550

Southlake, TX 76092, USA

Single admission + one raffle ticket
$40

Admission for one person to the 45-minute private class for LDL parents and friends at The Bar Method Southlake PLUS one raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize of your choice

One additional raffle ticket
$10

One additional raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize of your choice


Note: You must purchase a ticket to attend the event in order to buy additional raffle tickets and be eligible to win prizes.

Five additional raffle tickets
$40

Five additional raffle tickets for chances to win the prize(s) of your choice


Note: You must purchase a ticket to attend the event in order to buy additional raffle tickets and be eligible to win prizes.


$8 per ticket

Ten additional raffle tickets
$70

Ten additional raffle tickets for chances to win the prize(s) of your choice


Note: You must purchase a ticket to attend the event in order to buy additional raffle tickets and be eligible to win prizes.


$7 per ticket

Add a donation for Lady Dragon Lacrosse Association

$

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