LDL x Bar Method Southlake Spring Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for one person to the 45-minute private class for LDL parents and friends at The Bar Method Southlake PLUS one raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize of your choice
One additional raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize of your choice
Note: You must purchase a ticket to attend the event in order to buy additional raffle tickets and be eligible to win prizes.
Five additional raffle tickets for chances to win the prize(s) of your choice
Note: You must purchase a ticket to attend the event in order to buy additional raffle tickets and be eligible to win prizes.
$8 per ticket
Ten additional raffle tickets for chances to win the prize(s) of your choice
Note: You must purchase a ticket to attend the event in order to buy additional raffle tickets and be eligible to win prizes.
$7 per ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!