Le Ballet Jazz Noir

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Balcony Rows D-E cash bar
Rows B-C cash bar
Front Row Balcony cash bar
VIP Orchestra Booth cash bar
Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need
Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need
Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need
Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need
Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need
Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need
$
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