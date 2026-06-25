Two dancers in gold leotards and black skirts with arms outstretched stand on a stage with a blue backdrop.
Luminario Ballet Of Los Angeles

Hosted by

Luminario Ballet Of Los Angeles

About this event

Le Ballet Jazz Noir

1735 Vine St

Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA

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8:00 PM Performance only
$40

Balcony Rows D-E cash bar

8:00 PM Performance only
$60

Rows B-C cash bar

8:00 PM Performance only
$80

Front Row Balcony cash bar

8:00 PM VIP Orchestra Booth
$125

VIP Orchestra Booth cash bar

5:30 PM Silver Gala Ticket
$450

Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need

5:30 PM Gold Gala Ticket
$550

Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need

5:30 PM Platinum Gala ticket
$650

Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need

5:30 PM Gala Silver Table of Ten
$4,500

Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need

5:30 PM Gala Gold Table of ten
$5,500

Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need

5:30 PM Gala Platinum Table of Ten
$6,500

Includes hosted cocktails, canapés, seated 3-course dinner, wine, Silent Auction, and, Fund-A-Need

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