Le Jeune Dance's 2026 Raffle!

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Enter to win our Italian Dinner Basket!—a complete culinary package featuring pantry essentials, a delicious pasta assortment, savory sauces, and all the fixings for a gourmet meal at home. **Features a $50 Jungle Jim's gift card inside! - Buon appetito!
Fire up the grill and get ready for the perfect backyard cookout! This complete BBQ collection includes a portable charcoal grill, premium charcoal, essential grilling tools like tongs and a thermometer, along with lighter fluid and signature spice rubs to help you master the flame and deliver mouthwatering meals.
Unwind and recharge with this curated collection designed for your quiet moments. This set features a Sleepy Bear Michigan K-cup set, a soothing stress-balance tea selection, a beautifully detailed peacock mug, and a portable "Wellness" tumbler to keep your favorite beverages at the perfect temperature.
Indulge in a sophisticated pairing experience with this curated collection, featuring two bottles of red wine, unique dragon-themed specialty beverages, and a variety of artisanal crackers, perfect for elevating your next charcuterie board or relaxing evening at home. **Features a $50 Jungle Jim's gift card inside!
Enjoy a refreshing and elegant pairing with this curated collection, featuring two bottles of premium white wine, unique specialty sparkling beverages, and a variety of gourmet crackers—the perfect accompaniment for a bright evening or an appetizer spread. **Features a $50 Jungle Jim's gift card inside!
Treat yourself to a well-deserved day of pampering! This indulgent collection includes everything you need for a restorative home spa experience, from soothing bath salts and moisturizing body lotions to luxurious face masks and plush beauty accessories, all designed to help you unwind, rejuvenate, and "glo"! - **Includes a Sephora gift bundle & gift card inside!
Satisfy every craving with this epic assortment of treats! This basket is packed with a delicious mix of savory and sweet favorites, making it the perfect companion for your next movie night, game day, or any time you need a tasty pick-me-up. **Features a $50 Jungle Jim's gift card inside!
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