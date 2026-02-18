Le Jeune Dance

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Le Jeune Dance

About this raffle

Le Jeune Dance's 2026 Raffle!

'Pasta La Vista, Baby'
$5

Enter to win our Italian Dinner Basket!—a complete culinary package featuring pantry essentials, a delicious pasta assortment, savory sauces, and all the fixings for a gourmet meal at home. **Features a $50 Jungle Jim's gift card inside! - Buon appetito!

'License to Grill'
$5

Fire up the grill and get ready for the perfect backyard cookout! This complete BBQ collection includes a portable charcoal grill, premium charcoal, essential grilling tools like tongs and a thermometer, along with lighter fluid and signature spice rubs to help you master the flame and deliver mouthwatering meals.

'Thanks a Latte & Steep Dreams'
$5

Unwind and recharge with this curated collection designed for your quiet moments. This set features a Sleepy Bear Michigan K-cup set, a soothing stress-balance tea selection, a beautifully detailed peacock mug, and a portable "Wellness" tumbler to keep your favorite beverages at the perfect temperature.

'Un-Wine-D & Cabernet'
$5

Indulge in a sophisticated pairing experience with this curated collection, featuring two bottles of red wine, unique dragon-themed specialty beverages, and a variety of artisanal crackers, perfect for elevating your next charcuterie board or relaxing evening at home. **Features a $50 Jungle Jim's gift card inside!

'The Crisp & Chilled Collection'
$5

Enjoy a refreshing and elegant pairing with this curated collection, featuring two bottles of premium white wine, unique specialty sparkling beverages, and a variety of gourmet crackers—the perfect accompaniment for a bright evening or an appetizer spread. **Features a $50 Jungle Jim's gift card inside!

'The Glow-Up Gear'
$5

Treat yourself to a well-deserved day of pampering! This indulgent collection includes everything you need for a restorative home spa experience, from soothing bath salts and moisturizing body lotions to luxurious face masks and plush beauty accessories, all designed to help you unwind, rejuvenate, and "glo"! - **Includes a Sephora gift bundle & gift card inside!

'The Munchie Manifesto'
$5

Satisfy every craving with this epic assortment of treats! This basket is packed with a delicious mix of savory and sweet favorites, making it the perfect companion for your next movie night, game day, or any time you need a tasty pick-me-up. **Features a $50 Jungle Jim's gift card inside!

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