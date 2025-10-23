Le Mars Arts Council Inc

Le Mars Arts Council Inc

Le Mars Arts Council Membership Program

Arts Insider — Free Tier
Free

No expiration

Be part of Le Mars’ creative community! Receive our monthly Arts Insider newsletter with exhibition updates, artist stories, and upcoming events. Perfect for anyone who wants to stay connected to local arts.

Creative Member (Annual) | $100-249*
$100

Valid for one year

Support one day of programming at LMAC! Enjoy early access to classes and workshops, invitations to our Members’ Social, and 10% off creative programs. Every membership fuels local art opportunities.

*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $149 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom.

Creative Member (Monthly) | = $120
$10

Renews monthly

Support one day of programming at LMAC! Enjoy early access to classes and workshops, invitations to our Members’ Social, and 10% off creative programs. Every membership fuels local art opportunities.

Community Member (Annual) | $250-499*
$250

Valid for one year

Support an exhibition opening and preparation! Receive all Creative Member perks plus early access to private event slots, exhibit previews, and recognition on the Giving Tree.

*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $249 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom.

Community Member (Monthly) | = $300
$25

Renews monthly

Support an exhibition opening and preparation! Receive all Creative Member perks plus early access to private event slots, exhibit previews, and recognition on the Giving Tree.

Supporting Member (Annual) | $500-999*
$500

Valid for one year

Fund an entire week of programming at the Arts Center. You’ll enjoy pre-sale access to events, recognition on our website and in the Annual Report, and all benefits from previous tiers.

*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $499 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom.

Supporting Member (Monthly) | = $60
$50

Renews monthly

Fund an entire week of programming at the Arts Center. You’ll enjoy pre-sale access to events, recognition on our website and in the Annual Report, and all benefits from previous tiers.

Community Leader (Annual) | $1000-2499*
$1,000

No expiration

Keep creativity thriving for up to a full week of operations! Community Leaders receive 15% off classes, workshops, and private events, plus gallery recognition and invitations to private curator or artist tours.

*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $1499 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom.

Community Leader (Monthly) | = $1200
$100

Renews monthly

Keep creativity thriving for a full week of operations! Community Leaders receive 15% off classes, workshops, and private events, plus gallery recognition and invitations to private curator or artist tours.

Foundation Circle (Annual) | Pmt Options* ($2500-4999)
$2,500

Valid for one year

Support up to one month of operations and deepen your connection to LMAC. Enjoy all prior benefits plus a private dinner or gallery preview with the Executive Director or featured artist, and premier recognition in event materials.

*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $2499 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom. Please contact Draven Haefs, Executive Director, if interested in quarterly installments via email: [email protected]

Business Partner Circle (Annual) | Pmt Options* ($5000+)
$5,000

Valid for one year

Partner with LMAC to champion community-wide arts initiatives. Includes logo recognition on promotional materials and signage, complimentary use of the Center for one event, and sponsorship credit for a major exhibition or program.

*If you'd like to donate an additional amount, please use the add additional donation to the bottom. Please contact Draven Haefs, Executive Director, if interested in quarterly installments via email: [email protected]

Business Partnership Upgrade
$250

Valid for one year

Logo recognition + sponsorship visibility

