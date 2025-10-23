Le Mars Arts Council Membership Program

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Be part of Le Mars’ creative community! Receive our monthly Arts Insider newsletter with exhibition updates, artist stories, and upcoming events. Perfect for anyone who wants to stay connected to local arts.
Valid for one year
Support one day of programming at LMAC! Enjoy early access to classes and workshops, invitations to our Members’ Social, and 10% off creative programs. Every membership fuels local art opportunities.
*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $149 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom.
Renews monthly
Support one day of programming at LMAC! Enjoy early access to classes and workshops, invitations to our Members’ Social, and 10% off creative programs. Every membership fuels local art opportunities.
Valid for one year
Support an exhibition opening and preparation! Receive all Creative Member perks plus early access to private event slots, exhibit previews, and recognition on the Giving Tree.
*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $249 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom.
Renews monthly
Support an exhibition opening and preparation! Receive all Creative Member perks plus early access to private event slots, exhibit previews, and recognition on the Giving Tree.
Valid for one year
Fund an entire week of programming at the Arts Center. You’ll enjoy pre-sale access to events, recognition on our website and in the Annual Report, and all benefits from previous tiers.
*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $499 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom.
Renews monthly
Fund an entire week of programming at the Arts Center. You’ll enjoy pre-sale access to events, recognition on our website and in the Annual Report, and all benefits from previous tiers.
No expiration
Keep creativity thriving for up to a full week of operations! Community Leaders receive 15% off classes, workshops, and private events, plus gallery recognition and invitations to private curator or artist tours.
*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $1499 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom.
Renews monthly
Keep creativity thriving for a full week of operations! Community Leaders receive 15% off classes, workshops, and private events, plus gallery recognition and invitations to private curator or artist tours.
Valid for one year
Support up to one month of operations and deepen your connection to LMAC. Enjoy all prior benefits plus a private dinner or gallery preview with the Executive Director or featured artist, and premier recognition in event materials.
*If you'd like to donate an additional amount up to $2499 more, please use the add additional donation to the bottom. Please contact Draven Haefs, Executive Director, if interested in quarterly installments via email: [email protected]
Valid for one year
Partner with LMAC to champion community-wide arts initiatives. Includes logo recognition on promotional materials and signage, complimentary use of the Center for one event, and sponsorship credit for a major exhibition or program.
*If you'd like to donate an additional amount, please use the add additional donation to the bottom. Please contact Draven Haefs, Executive Director, if interested in quarterly installments via email: [email protected]
Valid for one year
Logo recognition + sponsorship visibility
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!