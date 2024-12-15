Le Troupe Booster Club Silent Auction - Holly Show Events

eventClosed

184 Westover Dr, Melbourne, FL 32904

Backpack Bundle from Coach Stephen!
$150

Coach Stephen Clegg has worked very hard to identify a few key items You will need to support your CrossFit journey! Bid now and help support LeTroupe Aerial Team! All funds raised will go directly to empowering our incredible athletes, providing them with the resources they need to soar to new heights. P.S. Backpack includes all the items pictured! This is an amazing gift for an athlete you know. Actual value of this bundle is $275
Gift Set for Tattoo Enthusiasts
$45

This Gift Set comes to us from "Against The Grain" Tattoo Shop! Several Artists from this Business are eager to share their ideas and help you make your personal art projects become a reality. Bid now and help support LeTroupe Aerial Team! All funds raised will go directly to empowering our incredible athletes, providing them with the resources they need to soar to new heights. P.S. Gift set include a T- shirt and stickers with business logo and a $75 Gift Certificate towards a tattoo session.
Gift Certificate for a Facial with Dawn Hill
$50

This Gift Certificate was donated by a local esthetician, Dawn Hill! Bid now and help support LeTroupe Aerial Team! All funds raised will go directly to empowering our incredible athletes, providing them with the resources they need to soar to new heights. P.S. Gift Certificate value is $150.

