Saint Stephen Coptic Orthodox Church Inc

Hosted by

Saint Stephen Coptic Orthodox Church Inc

About this event

LEAD Program 2026

4951 S Washington Ave

Titusville, FL 32780, USA

Double Occupancy - Pool view
$340

Two people per room. Please indicate a roommate or you will be assigned a roommate. Roommates must select the same room type. Multiple tickets must register with a separate email address.

Double Occupancy - River view
$350

Two people per room. Please indicate a roommate or you will be assigned a roommate. Roommates must select the same room type. Multiple tickets must register with a separate email address.

Single Occupancy - Pool view
$415

One person per room

Single Occupancy - River view
$425

One person per room

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