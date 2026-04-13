TEST - DO NOT USE

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About this raffle
One (1) raffle entry. Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the event. Entries are limited exclusively to Kansas City Reads: Sports Edition! attendees, but you do NOT need to be present to win. First name drawn gets first pick between the prize packages. Lead to Read KC staff will contact winners to arrange prize pickup.
Save when you buy more entries! Includes five (5) raffle entries. Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the event. Entries are limited exclusively to Kansas City Reads: Sports Edition! attendees, but you do NOT need to be present to win. First name drawn gets first pick between the prize packages. Lead to Read KC staff will contact winners to arrange prize pickup.
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