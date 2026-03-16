Black Entrepreneurs of The Flint Hills

Hosted by

Black Entrepreneurs of The Flint Hills

About this event

Lead with Heart, Serve with Purpose, Succeed with Impact.

120 N 4th St

Manhattan, KS 66502, USA

BEFH Members/Community Ally Members
Free

This workshop is free for Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills (BEFH) and Community Ally members. Please select this ticket if you are a current BEFH member/community ally.

Community/Non-Member
$5

This workshop is open to non-members and community members for $5.

Interested in attending future workshops for free? Learn more about becoming a BEFH member here:
👉🏾 https://www.blackflinthills.com/membership

Add a donation for Black Entrepreneurs of The Flint Hills

$

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