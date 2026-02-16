Lead with Love Signature Wilderness Retreat at Beyul!



LWL Signature Wilderness Retreat Sponsorship Level Attendee

June 14 - 17, 2026 | Beyul Retreat Center, Colorado

This retreat is produced in partnership with Casa of the Ninth and is part of our Care for Caregivers (C4C) Program. Our intention is that 50% of attendees are C4C scholars, and that is only possible because of sponsors like you.

Your Sponsorship | $5,000

Your sponsorship covers the full cost of your retreat experience at Beyul and directly enables Lead With Love to offer scholarship pricing to caregivers in our community who could never access an experience like this on their own.





This is an excellent option for sponsors who want to attend the retreat themselves with a guest while also underwriting a local caregiver to attend.





Each sponsor may bring one guest to share their room at no additional cost. Additional guests are welcome to attend by purchasing a market rate ticket.

What's Included

Sponsorship Level Attendees are hosted in the best available private cabin or room, featuring a King or Queen bed, en suite bath, living room, and a fully equipped kitchen with oven, stove, fridge, water kettle, toaster, coffee maker with local coffee house coffee, water filter, wood-burning stove, washer and dryer, and everything you need to feel completely at home.

All retreat attendees receive three nourishing farm-to-table meals daily and full access to the complete retreat experience, including yoga, meditation, sound healing, and other self-inquiry modalities with our incredible team of facilitators.

Sponsorship Level rooms are limited in number and reserved exclusively for our generous donors.

Why Sponsor a Caregiver?

Your generosity opens the door.

Many of the caregivers in our community pour everything they have into others, often at the expense of their own wellbeing. Your sponsorship removes the financial barrier that keeps them from experiencing the rest, healing, and connection they so deeply deserve.

Your presence changes the room.

This is not sponsorship from a distance. By attending alongside C4C scholars, you become part of the circle. Your energy, your openness, and your heart-centered leadership create a container of safety and belonging that transforms the retreat for everyone.

Your impact ripples outward.

When a caregiver returns home nourished and restored, the people they serve feel it too. Your investment doesn't end at Beyul. It travels back into foster care homes, classrooms, shelters, and communities through every person your scholar goes on to care for.