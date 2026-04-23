Lapeer Community Schools Education Foundation

Hosted by

Lapeer Community Schools Education Foundation

About this event

LEADERFund Golf Outing 2026

1600 Club Dr

Metamora, MI 48455, USA

Golf - Individual
$125

Outing Highlights

  • Use of Driving Range
  • 18 Holes of Scramble Play
  • Prizes for closest to the pins, longest drive, straight drive and longest putt
  • Prizes for lowest 18 hole scores; mens, ladies, co-ed


Schedule of Events

  • Registration 7:00am
  • Breakfast 7:00-8:00am
  • Shotgun Start 8:00am
  • Lunch at the Turn
  • 1:00pm BBQ Luncheon
  • Awards Presentation 2:00pm
Golf - Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Outing Highlights

  • Use of Driving Range
  • 18 Holes of Scramble Play
  • Prizes for closest to the pins, longest drive, straight drive and longest putt
  • Prizes for lowest 18 hole scores; mens, ladies, co-ed


Schedule of Events

  • Registration 7:00am
  • Breakfast 7:00-8:00am
  • Shotgun Start 8:00am
  • Lunch at the Turn
  • 1:00pm BBQ Luncheon
  • Awards Presentation 2:00pm
Sponsor - Beverage Cart
$500

Company logo featured on the beverage cart for the entire day


4 Available

Sponsor - Scoreboard/Awards
$500

Company logo and information banner featured at the scoring area for the entire day


1 Available

Sponsor - Lunch at the Turn
$500

Company logo and information sign featured at the grilling area for the entire day


1 Available

Sponsor - Dinner
$500

Company logo and information sign featured at the BBQ buffet


1 Available

Sponsor - Closest to the Pin
$250

Company logo and information sign featured at one green site for the entire day


4 Available

Sponsor - Scorecards
$250

Company logo and information on each scorecard


1 Available

Sponsor - Hole in One
$250

Company logo and information at one par three tee site for the entire day


4 Available

Sponsor - Longest Drive
$250

Company logo and information sign featured at one tee site for the entire day


2 Available

Sponsor - Longest Putt
$250

Company logo and information sign featured at one green site for the entire day


1 Available

Sponsor - Course Sign
$100

Company logo and information sign featured on the course for the entire day

Add a donation for Lapeer Community Schools Education Foundation

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