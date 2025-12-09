Wahine Leaders of Hawaii

Hosted by

Wahine Leaders of Hawaii

About this event

The Year of Becoming - Annual Celebration 2026

1177 Queen St

Honolulu, HI 96814, USA

Member Luncheon and 2026 Member Dues
$95

As a valued 2025 Member of Wahine Leaders of Hawaii (WLH), we're thrilled to offer you the luncheon member rate, $45, to The Year of Becoming! Adding the $50 annual dues for 2026, total price is $95. Not sure if you're a member? Contact Carol Taira, [email protected] and she'll be happy to verify your membership for you!

Annual Member Luncheon
$45

If you are currently a 2026 WLH member, the luncheon member rate is $45.

Non-Member Luncheon and 2026 Member Dues
$95

If you're NOT currently a WLH member AND you'd like to be a member to this fabulous organization, pay your 2026 membership now. This special ticket is made just for you! Secure your 2026 membership at $50 and get a ticket to The Year of Becoming at $45, total $95

Non-Member Luncheon
$60

Are you a WLS grad but not a member of WLH? No worries! You're invited to celebrate with us at our annual celebration luncheon!

Member Luncheon and Member Dues for 5-years (2026 to 2030)
$295

Select this option, to attend the annual luncheon, $45 and if you would like to set up a new membership or renew your membership at the 5-year rate of $250.00. Then you don't have to think about dues until 2031.

Add a donation for Wahine Leaders of Hawaii

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!