Leaders in Motion: Legacy Challenge 1-Mile/5K Walk/Run

Individual Non-Racer: Want to join in the fun, but not walk/run? All good! Join us for lots of fun, cheering on the walkers & runners, network with our community businesses and come as you are! Grants entry to the event with access to amenities and activities.
Sponsor: Visionary Leader
$5,000
As a visionary leader sponsor, a company representative will have the opportunity to speak at the event, host a complimentary booth in a prime area, and receive up to 10 complimentary race entries. Your logo will be featured in a dedicated social media post pre- and post-event. In addition, you also have the opportunity to provide items to put into the swag bags.
Sponsor: Community Builder
$2,500
As a community builder, you will have naming rights to one premium event area (choice of: registration area / start line, finish line / awards area, mile markers on race course, water station / food, business showcase area). Your logo will be featured in a dedicated social media post pre- and post-event. In addition, you will receive up to 8 complimentary race entries and have the opportunity to provide items to put into the swag bags.
Sponsor: Pathway Partner
$1,000
As a pathway partner, your logo will be featured in a dedicated social media post pre- and post-event, have the opportunity provide items in the swag bags for participants, and 6 complimentary race entries.
Sponsor: Leadership Advocate
$500
As a leadership advocate, your logo will be featured in a dedicated social media post pre- and post-event, have the opportunity provide items in the swag bags for participants, and 4 complimentary race entries.
Sponsor: Scholarship Supporter
$250
As a scholarship supporter, your logo will be featured in a dedicated social media post pre- and post-event, have the opportunity provide items in the swag bags for participants, and 2 complimentary race entries.
Vendor Business Showcase Booth Registration
$100
Included with the booth is a premium parking space right at the spot where you will set up your display. A table and two chairs will be provided upon arrival.
Non-Profit Booth SPONSOR
$75
Show support for our Howard County Non-Profits and sponsor a booth! Our nonprofits need lots of support and you'll help spread their community awareness! The NonProfit will have a complimentary booth & their logo will be featured in a dedicated social media post pre- and post-event.
Add a donation for Leadership Howard County
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!