Leaders Who Shine Fundraising Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Early Bird pricing ends June 30th
event ticket price after June 30
champagne and service 8 persons
SPONSORSHIP PHONE BANKING FOOD
Prominent placement in event program
2-Brunch ticket
SPONSORSHIP GOTV DOOR KNOCKERS LITERATURE
Logo/Photo in event program
Digital advertisement on the screen at the event
3-Brunch tickets
SPONSORSHIP GOTV SUPPLIES
Logo/Photo in event program
Verbal acknowledgment during event
Digital advertisement on the screen at the event
4-Brunch tickets
SPONSORSHIP GOTV PLATINUM
Logo/Photo in event program
Verbal acknowledgment during event
Social Media Spotlight
Digital advertisement on the screen at the event
5-Brunch tickets
SPONSORSHIP EARLY VOTING POLL WORK
Prominent placement in event program
Logo/Photo on all event materials
Social Media Spotlight
Speaking opportunity
Digital advertisement on the screen at the event
Name prominently displayed on table
10-Brunch tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!