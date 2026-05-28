Miramar Democratic Club

Hosted by

Miramar Democratic Club

About this event

Leaders Who Shine Fundraising Brunch

Miramar

FL, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$75

Early Bird pricing ends June 30th


Tickets
$125

event ticket price after June 30

VIP Table
$1,000

champagne and service 8 persons

Blue Broward Sponsor
$500

SPONSORSHIP PHONE BANKING FOOD

Prominent placement in event program

2-Brunch ticket

Silver Press On Sponsor
$1,000

SPONSORSHIP GOTV DOOR KNOCKERS LITERATURE

Logo/Photo in event program

Digital advertisement on the screen at the event

3-Brunch tickets

Gold Good Trouble Sponsor
$1,500

SPONSORSHIP GOTV SUPPLIES

Logo/Photo in event program

Verbal acknowledgment during event

Digital advertisement on the screen at the event

4-Brunch tickets

Platinum We the People Sponsor
$2,500

SPONSORSHIP GOTV PLATINUM

Logo/Photo in event program

Verbal acknowledgment during event

Social Media Spotlight

Digital advertisement on the screen at the event

5-Brunch tickets

Diamond Democracy Sponsor
$5,000

SPONSORSHIP EARLY VOTING POLL WORK

Prominent placement in event program

Logo/Photo on all event materials

Social Media Spotlight

Speaking opportunity

Digital advertisement on the screen at the event

Name prominently displayed on table

10-Brunch tickets

Add a donation for Miramar Democratic Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!