Leadership 500 Membership

Retirees (LP and LE grad) and individuals who are employed by a non-profit business (less than 25 employees) are offered this special rate. Lead the way and give back more than your dues, and support LHC while covering the cost of your attendance at all our events! You can choose Option A to attend our two inaugural events Big Event and Illuminating Leadership or Option B to attend Big Event and all of this year's General Membership events (does not include Illuminating Leadership. *Registration is still required for each event.